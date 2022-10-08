Christmas comes early for suburb garden centre

Video

The team at Sprowston have been all hands on deck to get everything ready for the launch of their Christmas display - Credit: Sophie Skyring

There is a buzz in a city suburb as it is time for the eagerly awaited Sprowston Garden Centre Christmas display to be unveiled to customers.

Each year the centre has made its Christmas display bigger and better –it has become much more than a shop – with customers referring to it as an experience.

The entire team at the centre is involved with the planning and the creation which completely transforms the business from a garden centre into a grotto.

Elizabeth Marlow, visual merchandiser started planning the display with manager Paul as soon as last Christmas had finished - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Paul Marlow, the garden centre manager said: “It's great for all the family and there truly is something for children of all ages which includes bigger children.”

Many people will be confused about why Sprowston always starts celebrating Christmas so early.

The ever popular gonk is also stocked in almost every colour imaginable - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Paul said: “Due to the fact that it takes us six months to plan and then a further six to eight weeks to build we have to get started early in order to give people these 11 weeks during the lead up to Christmas to be able to come and see it.”

This display always has such a buzz around it – so much so that staff have to cover up windows and doors as many customers will try to sneak a peek at the new design before it is unveiled.

One of the favourite areas of this years display is the nutcracker pavilion - Credit: Sophie Skyring

But how has a garden centre in a city suburb been able to create such an excitement around the festive season?

Paul said: “Since we’ve been owned by British Garden Centres, they have really given us the freedom to let our imaginations run riot with Christmas.

The display has different rooms - and each room is an entirely new theme from the last - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“Each year every member of staff contributes their ideas – we all want to make sure we just keep getting bigger and better with every year.

“We find that doing it this way means we don’t just offer customers shelves of baubles, instead we create an experience.”

There is a room complete with festive lights of all shapes and sizes - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Paul always has a top pick in the Christmas display – He said: “I really love the nutcrackers and this year we have created a nutcracker pavilion which really should not be missed.”

The display launches on Saturday October 8 at the centre on Blue Boar Lane and fresh Christmas trees will even be available in closer to the festive day.

Elizabeth Marlow, visual merchandiser has even made gingerbread house replica to house all of the festive gingerbread products - Credit: Sophie Skyring



