Dream job? A day in the life of a doggy day carer
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Staff at a luxury doggy daycare in Norwich are run off their feet by their four-legged friends - and are so busy they've had to expand.
The dog-sitting business is run by Tom and Toto - based at White House Farm in Sprowston.
And from drop off time between 8am and 9am in the morning until pick up between 5pm and 6pm, the barking mad pack keep their human friends on their toes.
The team say though they have filled up very fast since opening earlier in the year, they have learned a lot about the breeds and characters of their guests.
Sarah Wright, owner of the business said: “We’ve learned the most confident and boisterous dogs we have at daycare are definitely the Labradors and golden retrievers.
“The cheekiest dogs have most definitely been the sausage dogs - they also like to help themselves to naps in the office with the team.
“And if someone is being a bit mischievous it is always a sausage dog,” Sarah added.
Of all the dogs that attend the daycare, there are many that can do tricks and will have learned if they show off it often means obtaining a delicious treat.
Sarah said: “The beagles tend to have the best tricks. They are so clever and they are always ready to use them when they want some food.”
Thanks to how happy the dogs are when the leave a day at the centre, Tom and Toto have had to open a new cabin to allow for 14 extra dogs to attend each day.
Sarah said: “I think our success is partly because the timing was so perfect.
“We had been looking for a number of years for the right location.
“The completion of the farm coincided with people going back to the office meaning there were many young dogs that needed more care, so it was perfect for us.”
The cabin will feature a deck on the front of it so that dogs are able to lay in the shade during the summer.
The cabin will launch at the beginning of June and the waiting list is back open for these spaces.
How should people choose their first dog?
Dog expert Sarah said: "It’s not as easy as choosing something cute.
"The dog needs to fit your lifestyle so that both owner and dog can be as happy as possible.”
Sarah said these top five tips will help you to choose your first dog.
Exercise: You need to research how much exercise your dog will need.
Children: The age of your children will determine which dog is better suited to your home.
Garden: Some dogs love having access to outdoor space and some prefer the sofa.
Training: If you want to do lots of training and maybe even do some agility something like a collie may be best.
Grooming: Some dogs require brushing every day and trips to the groomers every eight weeks, doodle breeds are great family dogs but the grooming adds extra cost and time.