Huge skeleton appears outside city pub in terrifying transformation

A city pub has pulled out all the spooky stops this Halloween and has installed a 10ft figure to guard its entrance.

The Catherine Wheel in St Augustine's Street is popular for its extravagant displays at festive times of the year.

And this Halloween staff have gone "bigger and better" with a chilling display complete with a 10ft grim reaper to greet guests on the pavement.

Landladies Bernice Fair Graham, 70, and wife Dawn Fair Graham, 60, pride themselves on offering a safe and fun environment.

Bernice said: “We love any occasion to trim up the pub and Halloween brings out people in the most amazing fancy dress. Our customers just love it.

“It’s a chance to be your inner demon on the outside.

“It’s like the opposite of Christmas where you want everything pretty and sparkly, Halloween is the dark side.”

The pair are really looking forward to see what incredible costumes punters will wear this year as they said every year "people get more stuck in" than the year before.

Bernice said: “We are a welcoming pub and we really do take pride in being inclusive.

“Halloween is a great time of year for a party and for people to dress up without judgement or fear.”

The St Augustines Street pub team has spent a few weeks having the decorations erected and lots of events are due to take place.

These include a Halloween Quiz and a Halloween-themed drag karaoke.

Bernice and Dawn also hold a special event for LGBTQ+ youth.

She said: “On Thursday we hold the evening for under 18s which starts at 4pm – it gives the young people who can be lonely the chance to make new friends.”

The party is complete with activities, karaoke and mocktails.

Bernice added: “We have a great diverse customer base from 18 to 80 so it’s always different every night.

“I am glad to be somewhere quite unique in the Fine City.”