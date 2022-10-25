Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Huge skeleton appears outside city pub in terrifying transformation

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:19 AM October 25, 2022
Bernice Fair Graham and Dawn Fair Graham run the Catherine Wheel in NR3

Bernice Fair Graham and Dawn Fair Graham run the Catherine Wheel in NR3 - Credit: The Catherine Wheel

A city pub has pulled out all the spooky stops this Halloween and has installed a 10ft figure to guard its entrance. 

The Catherine Wheel in St Augustine's Street is popular for its extravagant displays at festive times of the year.

Bernice Fair Graham

The initial decoration process takes a few days but Bernice and Dawn like to add to their display for weeks - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

And this Halloween staff have gone "bigger and better" with a chilling display complete with a 10ft grim reaper to greet guests on the pavement.  

Landladies Bernice Fair Graham, 70, and wife Dawn Fair Graham, 60, pride themselves on offering a safe and fun environment.  

Bernice Fair Graham

Customers will be greeted by a 10ft-tall grim reaper on their visit to the Catherine Wheel - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

Bernice said: “We love any occasion to trim up the pub and Halloween brings out people in the most amazing fancy dress. Our customers just love it.  

“It’s a chance to be your inner demon on the outside.  

Bernice Fair Graham

Some of the props inside the pub are even animatronic - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

“It’s like the opposite of Christmas where you want everything pretty and sparkly, Halloween is the dark side.” 

The pair are really looking forward to see what incredible costumes punters will wear this year as they said every year "people get more stuck in" than the year before.  

Bernice Fair Graham

The pub has many activities going on throughout the spooky season - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

Bernice said: “We are a welcoming pub and we really do take pride in being inclusive. 

“Halloween is a great time of year for a party and for people to dress up without judgement or fear.” 

Bernice Fair Graham

The display is complete with more classic Halloween characters. - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

The St Augustines Street pub team has spent a few weeks having the decorations erected and lots of events are due to take place.  

These include a Halloween Quiz and a Halloween-themed drag karaoke.

Bernice Fair Graham

The decorations even go up on to the ceilings - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

Bernice and Dawn also hold a special event for LGBTQ+ youth.  

She said: “On Thursday we hold the evening for under 18s which starts at 4pm – it gives the young people who can be lonely the chance to make new friends.” 

Bernice Fair Graham

The stage is set for the spooky drag karaoke hosted by city drag queen Ginni Tonix - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

The party is complete with activities, karaoke and mocktails. 

Bernice Fair Graham

Some areas of the Catherine Wheel are really spooky - Credit: Bernice Fair Graham

Bernice added: “We have a great diverse customer base from 18 to 80 so it’s always different every night. 

“I am glad to be somewhere quite unique in the Fine City.” 

