Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

East Anglia Future 50

Norwich solicitors firm shortlisted for law society excellence award

PUBLISHED: 10:53 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 31 July 2019

The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

A Norfolk solicitors firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious legal award.

Clapham & Collinge LLP, on All Saints Green, in Norwich, has been shortlisted in the excellence in marketing and communications category in the Law Society's Excellence Awards for 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Marketing manager Louis Hilldrup-Boorman, said: ''We have developed a unique marketing strategy, with corporate social responsibility at the forefront of the business.

"The firm's identity, growth and strong reputation is underpinned by this strategy so I am absolutely delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award."

Law Society president Simon Davis said: "There are more than 140,000 solicitors in England and Wales - to be shortlisted for an Excellence Award is to be recognised as among the very best of the profession."

Winners are announced at the Law Society's Excellence Awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, October 23.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Couple's lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

'It's smashed my world again' - Young mother diagnosed with cancer for second time

Danielle Garner and Nicole Fisk, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time (L-R). Picture: Danielle Garner

Plans to demolish bungalow and build 69 homes recommended for approval

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

‘It’s smashed my world again’ - Young mother diagnosed with cancer for second time

Danielle Garner and Nicole Fisk, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time (L-R). Picture: Danielle Garner

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Young father faces arm amputation - unless he can raise £20,000

Lukasz Malik, who has been diagnosed with an agressive form of cancer. Picture: Ewelina Migon

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside £100,000 flat with communal swimming pool and tennis court

A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown

Norwich solicitors firm shortlisted for law society excellence award

The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Relentless moped racers at Norwich park and ride driving people ‘mad’

Boy racers have been circling Norwich Airport Park and Ride on a nightly basis. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists