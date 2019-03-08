Norwich solicitors firm shortlisted for law society excellence award

A Norfolk solicitors firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious legal award.

Clapham & Collinge LLP, on All Saints Green, in Norwich, has been shortlisted in the excellence in marketing and communications category in the Law Society's Excellence Awards for 2019.

Marketing manager Louis Hilldrup-Boorman, said: ''We have developed a unique marketing strategy, with corporate social responsibility at the forefront of the business.

"The firm's identity, growth and strong reputation is underpinned by this strategy so I am absolutely delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award."

Law Society president Simon Davis said: "There are more than 140,000 solicitors in England and Wales - to be shortlisted for an Excellence Award is to be recognised as among the very best of the profession."

Winners are announced at the Law Society's Excellence Awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, October 23.