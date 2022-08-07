Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
New social supermarket opens with discounted food

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:02 PM August 7, 2022
An NR2 community centre has been transformed into a social supermarket to help provide affordable food

As more people begin to feel the squeeze due to the cost of living crisis another discounted shopping centre has opened up in a bid to help those struggling.

Located in Russell Street, at the community centre, it's run by charity ENYP (equipping and nurturing young people).

The supermarket is open Monday from 4-6pm, Wednesday from 11am-1pm, and Friday from 9-11am

It provides cheap household essentials including fresh and frozen produce.

It even offers a free cup of tea or coffee when people visit.

The social supermarket is located in Russell Street, NR2

Danny Doran-Smith, director of ENYP, said: "Our social supermarket is a fantastic way to meet both the practical need of affordable food provision while also providing social support.

"This is so vital in helping to tackle some of the underlying causes of food poverty."

Labour councillor Adam Giles, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for community enabling, said: "The Russell Street supermarket has a wonderful community spirit already.

"It provides a positive place for people to socialise as well as shop."

