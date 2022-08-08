Supermarket pledges free products for hard-up families

Andrea Auburn is the manager of the Social Supermarket and she believes everyone should have access to the things they need no matter how little money they have. - Credit: Andrea Auburn

Shoppers at a city supermarket can stock up on free fruit, veg and hygiene products as then cost of living crisis continues to bite hard.

The Feed's Social Supermarket is available to people who are struggling financially and offers products at a cut-down price.

But in a bid to ensure people do not go without essentials the charity is now giving some products away for free.

Social Supermarket manager Andrea Auburn said: “People can take as much as they need from our community fridge and also our hygiene bank.

“We know lots of people in Norwich are struggling to afford fruit, vegetables and hygiene products and this can have an impact on wellbeing.”

And staff have been impressed that members of the supermarket have been very conscious to only take what they need.

People who need them can sign up to the social supermarket and get access to free sanitary products. - Credit: Andrea Auburn

Andrea said: “There is a real need for people to get fresh produce and hygiene products and that budgets are extremely stretched.

“The shop aims to provide dignity and choice for everyone who needs it.

“Struggling to afford hygiene products can be a barrier to girls and women attending school or work and It can have a real impact on confidence and wellbeing.

“Access to fruit and vegetables is essential for having a balanced and nutritious diet, and often when budgets are stretched it becomes harder to prioritise these items."

In the first month of trading, they supermarket saw more than 900 households signing up for membership.

A weekly shop at the Social Supermarket costs just 23pc of an average weekly food shop in a different supermarket. - Credit: Andrea Auburn

Staff have been shocked to hear how many people are surviving on budgets of £20 to £40 a month for groceries.

Andrea added: “We welcome donations from the public, particularly of fresh fruit and vegetables, hygiene products, pasta, tinned food, toilet roll, cat and dog food and coffee.

"These can be dropped in during our opening times Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm and Thursday 12noon until 6pm.

Find more information and to sign up for membership visit the website here

