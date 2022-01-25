Rockin' all over the world: Songstress sees success with singing subscription

Alixandrea Corvyn is set to launch an online singing membership course after success online during lockdown. - Credit: Alixandrea Corvyn

People looking to warm up their pandemic pipes tuned in from all over the world to an online singing class launched by a Norwich musician.

Alixandrea Corvyn made the most of having a locked-down customer base during the pandemic when she took her singing classes online.

The response was so rapturous that Alixandrea has now decided to launch a subscription model and is seeing success across the globe.

Ms Corvyn is a member of bands such as Last July and Rhombus. - Credit: Alixandrea Corvyn

The 40-year-old talent said: "It opened up opportunities and meant I could teach people I'd have never had the chance to usually.

"At one point, I was even teaching people from Australia."

Ms Corvyn transformed her business RockStar Singers to offer fully online classes during lockdown which she said was successful after overcoming initial challenges such as poor internet connections.

But from March she will be launching a full course via a subscription model.

She said: "I'm really excited because it will mean I can help anyone wherever they happen to be.

Ms Corvyn also teaches at Norwich Singing School. - Credit: Alixandrea Corvyn

"The membership subscription will consist of an online self-paced singing course plus ongoing support from me in a forum where members will be able to ask questions about singing and get feedback on their progress.

"I will add extra content to the course itself over time based on feedback and questions from students."

The course will also include modules on songwriting, confidence and performance techniques to help new singers.

Ms Corvyn added: "Singing technique works for everyone regardless of genre, but I'm most focused on young people who want to be singer-songwriters in pop, rock and other contemporary music styles."

The cost of the course will be £50 a month, with the option to add face-to-face lessons for an additional but discounted cost.

Ms Corvyn, who is a member of several bands herself, also works at Norwich Singing School.

She currently has around 20 to 30 students on the books and teaches from home.

But Ms Corvyn admitted the number of lessons can change from week to week due to the "uncertain situation".

She added: "Cancelling a lesson due to Covid does happen often so it can be a bit uncertain. It's nowhere near as steady as it was before."