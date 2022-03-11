Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
City shop to be transformed into bouldering studio

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:14 PM March 11, 2022
Retreat Vintage in Magdalen Street is to become a bouldering studio in Norwich

A shop in Magdalen Street is to be transformed into a bouldering studio. - Credit: Google/Rock Punk Climbing

A city shop is about to become an unlikely location for an adventure sport.

Retreat Vintage, which has been run by husband and wife team David and Joline Freestone for more than a decade, is undergoing a complete transformation to become a new bouldering studio.

It is hoped the site in Magdalen Street will be completed by the start of April and will offer climbing routes curated by seasoned professionals throughout the former retail space.

Bouldering is a sport which has exploded in popularity in recent years, offering a fun and accessible free-climbing experience for beginners and experienced climbers alike.

Mr Freestone, 40, said: "It is a sport that you can quickly get passionate about and is addictive.

"I thought it would be great to have an accessible space in the city to get climbing on the radar for people."

Mr and Mrs Freestone have teamed up with climbers Jakub Stec and Marcin Tomala, who have lent their expertise and helped create the climbing routes. 

