Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre

The Aslan, located in Red Lion Street, is due to open it's café and bar next month - Credit: Archant / Zafar Aslandok

Shoppers could soon be sipping a cocktail or coffee while sat at a rooftop terrace overlooking a bustling city street.

The derelict shop - formerly home to Evans - sits in Red Lion Street near Westlegate.

The site will be transformed into The Aslan - a three-storey cafe and bar.

The first stage of the revamp - a cafe opening in the ground floor - will open next month.

Zafar Aslandok, owner of The Aslan, said: "We've been hard at work making the building fit for purpose.

"We started working on it a few months ago sorting out the drainage, wiring and the general infrastructure.

Zafer Aslandok - Credit: submitted

"I thought we could have used the old retail structure which was in place but quickly realised it wouldn't work.

"So we decided to strip it out and start from scratch.

"The ground floor, which will be a café during the day and a bar at night, will be ready in a few weeks."

Zafar is confident that "the entire establishment will be finished by Easter".

The Aslan is the second project from Zafar who previously worked on the launch of Salls Lokma in the Prince of Wales Road.

The 44-year-old added: "We'll spread out the openings over a period of time.

Work is well under way to open the café section of The Aslan within the next month - Credit: Francis Redwood

"After the café and bar is open in a few weeks, the second level will be ready in January - functioning as a restaurant.

"Then the rooftop terrace will be open shortly after.

"We'll just continue to work in the background after the ground floor opening."

The venue will create between 20 and 25 jobs, it is hoped.

Zafar promises there will be a "limited but special selection" of food and drink on offer.

He said: "They'll be a range of cocktails, mocktails, detox drinks and coffees available.

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes - Credit: Archant

"We are also working with a highly-qualified barista who will help us develop a menu of homemade cakes, desserts, and sandwiches.

"The concept is different to other shops.

"People either go out for dining, drinking, or a night out.

"We want to bring all aspects of this under one roof.

"We are looking for the venue to be more of an entertainment area where you can dine and socialise."