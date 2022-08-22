Norwich Lanes deli starts accepting Bitcoin as payment

Chef Ron's in the Norwich Lanes is accepting Bitcoin, its manager has revealed - Credit: Chef Ron's Kitchen

A popular deli in the city's lanes is looking to the future by allowing foodies to pay with digital currency.

Chef Ron's Kitchen, in Lower Goat Lane, is experimenting with cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a digital currency which was launched in 2009. It allows users to buy, sell and exchange directly without an intermediary like a bank.

Roman Uhrig, manager of Chef Ron's Kitchen, said the venue began accepting Bitcoin this summer.

Roman Uhrig, 21, manager of Chef Ron's Kitchen - Credit: Chef Ron's Kitchen

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to take payment for our goods and services" said the 21-year-old.

"With the rise in cryptocurrencies over the last couple of years we wanted to look into it more.

"There are two main reasons we have decided to take Bitcoin.

"The first being it allows us to test out other means of pay.

"If our card machines aren't working or people don't have the cash it's another option for us to keep trading if needed.

The value of major crypto-currencies including Bitcoin has plummeted this month - Credit: Getty Images

"The other reason is that it cuts out the middle man.

"It costs us about 1.69pc of each transaction to take a regular card payment.

"Using Bitcoin reduces that cost significantly.

"It helps us reduce our outgoings and maximise profit."

Chef Ron's Kitchen has been using Bitcoin for payments since June 2022 - Credit: Krisztianj Photography

When a transaction is made by Bitcoin Roman will have a digital wallet on his phone where he can receive the money.

That wallet generates a QR code for the customer to scan and enter how much they need to pay.

The money is then sent over.

Roman added: "It's a very quick and effective way of taking payments.

"Customers are usually quite surprised we take Bitcoin.

Chef Ron's Kitchen located in Lower Goat Lane, NR2 - Credit: Chef Ron's Kitchen

"It's created conversations about why we do it and people's perception of it has been positive so far.

"With the tech world moving as fast as it does I believe that everything will become more digitalised and connected.

"With major companies investing heavily into Bitcoin I think it will become more of a day to day method of payment in the future.

"We just want to try and jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible."