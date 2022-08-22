Norwich Lanes deli starts accepting Bitcoin as payment
- Credit: Chef Ron's Kitchen
A popular deli in the city's lanes is looking to the future by allowing foodies to pay with digital currency.
Chef Ron's Kitchen, in Lower Goat Lane, is experimenting with cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is a digital currency which was launched in 2009. It allows users to buy, sell and exchange directly without an intermediary like a bank.
Roman Uhrig, manager of Chef Ron's Kitchen, said the venue began accepting Bitcoin this summer.
"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to take payment for our goods and services" said the 21-year-old.
"With the rise in cryptocurrencies over the last couple of years we wanted to look into it more.
"There are two main reasons we have decided to take Bitcoin.
Most Read
- 1 Calls to reduce speeding traffic as part of roundabout redesign
- 2 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
- 3 'Fight club': Gang brawls see hundreds of teens meeting to scrap in park
- 4 7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now
- 5 Work could start on new supermarket a year after plans were passed
- 6 Male arrested on suspicion of breaching order for second time in two days
- 7 City's new fine dining restaurant opening date revealed
- 8 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
- 9 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
- 10 Enchanted Forest Afternoon Tea coming to Norwich venue and it looks magical
"The first being it allows us to test out other means of pay.
"If our card machines aren't working or people don't have the cash it's another option for us to keep trading if needed.
"The other reason is that it cuts out the middle man.
"It costs us about 1.69pc of each transaction to take a regular card payment.
"Using Bitcoin reduces that cost significantly.
"It helps us reduce our outgoings and maximise profit."
When a transaction is made by Bitcoin Roman will have a digital wallet on his phone where he can receive the money.
That wallet generates a QR code for the customer to scan and enter how much they need to pay.
The money is then sent over.
Roman added: "It's a very quick and effective way of taking payments.
"Customers are usually quite surprised we take Bitcoin.
"It's created conversations about why we do it and people's perception of it has been positive so far.
"With the tech world moving as fast as it does I believe that everything will become more digitalised and connected.
"With major companies investing heavily into Bitcoin I think it will become more of a day to day method of payment in the future.
"We just want to try and jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible."