Burger King reopens a drive-through in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:21 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 28 May 2020

Burger King is open in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

People wanting a whopper of a fast food meal can go to a drive-through at Burger King which has reopened in Norwich.

The chain is planning to reopen a restaurant in every city in the UK by the end of the month. However, it has already reopened the Sweetbriar Road Burger King for drive-through meals only.

It comes ahead of rival McDonald’s which announced it is reopening all its drive-throughs by next week.

Meanwhile other fast food chains such as Nando’s and Pret A Manger have also reopened sites in Norwich for takeaway and deliveries only.

Dining and drinking in is still not permitted under the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Since the reopening queues have formed at Burger King with drivers wanting their burger fix.

Topic Tags:

