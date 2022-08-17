'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city

Mark Overton, owner of The Little Seafood Truck. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new fishmonger is hoping to get more city folk eating seafood by selling oysters for £1 and lobsters for just a tenner.

Mark Overton spent 20 years as a contractor but packed in his job in March.

Now he's building an affordable seafood business and wants to dispel the idea that shellfish is "posh".

Mark Overton prides himself on making seafood accessible for everyone. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The 55-year-old said: “My wife's family are fisherman and lifeboat men from Cromer so there is a bit of history there.

“But there really is nothing else like what I do out there.”

The Marsham man went full time with his business The Little Seafood Truck in April of this year and now has two trucks in his convoy.

Wes Ponder with his seafood tray bought from The Little Seafood Truck in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mark's truck covers central Norwich and a second truck covers further afield - journeying across Norfolk.

And Mark hopes his combination of fresh seafood at an accessible price will be what sets him apart.

Mark Overton sells fresh Cromer crabs for a competitive price. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: “People think that seafood is for posh people.

"They associate it with expense and while it can be expensive, it doesn’t need to be.”

Mark sells his seafood in unique platters which allow people to taste a range of fish at a fraction of the price, which has become all the more important amid a cost of living crisis.

He said: “I do an XL seafood platter for £14.50 which I think is very good value for money – you get a whole dressed crab on it and then there are options from things like prawns and whelks.

The Little Seafood Truck in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It’s a huge platter that gives you the option to try lots of different seafood.”

On top of this The Little Seafood Truck also offers £7 plates where customers get two options as well as imitation lobster tail.

Customers at The Little Seafood Truck in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mark also offers savings on his most popular dishes, such as charging £10 for a whole lobster an £1 for an oyster.

He said: “I don’t make much money from my platters and oysters but I want to give everyone a chance to try these things.

Seafood available from The Little Seafood Truck comes in lost of different sizes to suit all budgets. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“When people buy from our trucks they are usually shocked at how reasonably priced we are.”

Seafood available from The Little Seafood Truck. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where can you find the Little Seafood Truck?

Mark's van can be found across Norwich.

On Mondays Mark and his son Jordan take a well-earned day off.

On Tuesday Mark can be found in the Queen's Hill estate in Costessey opposite the primary school from 3pm to 6pm.

He said: “I go to Queen’s Hills because there are 2,000 houses there but nothing else - they don’t even have a shop.”

On Wednesday The Little Seafood Truck is at Taverham Garden Centre from 8.20am to 2pm

On Thursday fresh seafood can be bought from Hellesdon opposite the Bull Pub from 8.30am to 3pm.

On Friday mornings Mark will be at Thorpe Plant Centre in Plumstead Road from 8.30am to 2pm.

Saturdays sees Mark go to Taverham Garden Centre from 8.30am to 3pm.

And on Sundays Mark can be found in the layby near to Aylsham Garden Centre from 8.30am to 3pm.

To find out more visit www.thelittleseafoodtruck.co.uk

Mark is selling whole lobsters for £10 this week. - Credit: Danielle Booden



