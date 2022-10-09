Long-standing charity finds new home and shop of the future

Norwich Samaritans have a new office in the city centre which will also become their shop - Credit: Archant

For the first time in 58 years, an emotional support charity has a new home.

The Norwich Samaritans have temporarily moved out of the building the charity started in, since 1964, in St Stephens Square.

While the £750,000 refurbishment of the old building gets underway the charity has moved into Westlegate, previously occupied by fashion retailer Noa Noa.

Anna McNeil is the branch secretary for the Samaritans.

The 43-year-old, who lives in the Golden Triangle, said: "We're refurbishing our St Stephens Square branch which houses nearly 200 volunteers working both on the phone and face to face.

"The current building is getting a bit long in the tooth now.

"In order to future-proof that building we've moved our volunteers to the new site here in Westlegate while we renovate the St Stephens Square branch.

"This will be our temporary home for a year.

"After that it'll be converted into the new shop premises and take over from 'Sams in the City' which is just four doors down.

"So once the St Stephens Square office is done, the office will move back there, and then the shop in Westlegate will move in here.

"The St Stephens Square branch isn't fit for purpose.

"So this is a great place to be in the meantime."

Removal company, Hadley & Ottaway, helped move the charity into their new accommodation for free.

James Ellis, who lives in Mattishall, is the branch director of the Samaritans.

The 43-year-old added: "It's really exciting to be in the centre of Norwich.

"There's a lot of footfall outside the new branch.

"But it's only a temporary office, so while it's exciting to be in a new location it's also a great feeling to be starting work on the St Stephens Square building project.

"We've got a great bunch of volunteers here who've put in so much effort to get us to this point.

"It'll also triple the floor space for our shop when 'Sams in the City' moves here in about a year.

"The shop is the life blood of the branch they support.

"It's exciting times all-around."