City restaurants booked up - but tables have been held for walk-ins

Published: 1:26 PM April 16, 2021

People enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are eased. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norwich restaurants are booked up this weekend - but those looking to make the most of their new found freedom might still be in luck.

Restaurants in the city centre taking bookings - the vast majority of which are at capacity - have said that they are also holding a few tables back for walk-ins.

This is the case at The Last in St George's Street, with chef director Iain McCarten saying: "We're keeping the front terrace pretty much free from bookings - though we can move people through from the courtyard to outside depending on group sizes as we're pretty flexible.

Chef Iain McCarten at The Last, happy to welcome customers back as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We're lucky that we have the courtyard and the terrace. It means that we can welcome back our regular customers as well as new people who might be walking past and want to come in and try for the first time.

"You don't want people coming into the city and end up wandering around for hours thinking no one will take them, so it was important for us to keep that balance."

The same is true at the Woolf & Social, a restaurant in NR3. Front of house manager Benedict Hemmens said: "We've got the majority of our tables booked up for the next couple of weeks both at the weekends and on week nights.

The Woolf and Social restaurant on Nelson Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

"We have kept a table free for walk ins though - and it can sit six people as per the guidelines. It's just so new for us and we wanted to make sure we had that flexibility to be able to seat people as well.

"We don't want to be disappointing people if they're making the effort to come to us, we want to make a good impression for people getting out and about in the city for the first time again."

And although walk-ins are welcome at The Warwick Street Social in the Golden Triangle, owners suggest bookings given how high demand has been.

Co-founder of G&D Ventures, Greg Adjemian, said: "We've been so encouraged by the response what we took the decision to open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner.

"We're so excited to be back open - demand for reservations is very high but we're doing the best we can to fulfill this while still adhering to the current conditions."



