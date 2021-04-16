City restaurants booked up - but tables have been held for walk-ins
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Norwich restaurants are booked up this weekend - but those looking to make the most of their new found freedom might still be in luck.
Restaurants in the city centre taking bookings - the vast majority of which are at capacity - have said that they are also holding a few tables back for walk-ins.
This is the case at The Last in St George's Street, with chef director Iain McCarten saying: "We're keeping the front terrace pretty much free from bookings - though we can move people through from the courtyard to outside depending on group sizes as we're pretty flexible.
"We're lucky that we have the courtyard and the terrace. It means that we can welcome back our regular customers as well as new people who might be walking past and want to come in and try for the first time.
"You don't want people coming into the city and end up wandering around for hours thinking no one will take them, so it was important for us to keep that balance."
You may also want to watch:
The same is true at the Woolf & Social, a restaurant in NR3. Front of house manager Benedict Hemmens said: "We've got the majority of our tables booked up for the next couple of weeks both at the weekends and on week nights.
"We have kept a table free for walk ins though - and it can sit six people as per the guidelines. It's just so new for us and we wanted to make sure we had that flexibility to be able to seat people as well.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norwich fish and chip shops named among top 50 in the country
- 2 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
- 3 Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off
- 4 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
- 5 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- 6 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
- 7 Neighbours left shocked by fatal stabbing in 'quiet neighbourhood'
- 8 Man hiding in bathroom arrested after police find drugs at city home
- 9 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
- 10 Churros and Chorizo to open park cafe near Norwich
"We don't want to be disappointing people if they're making the effort to come to us, we want to make a good impression for people getting out and about in the city for the first time again."
And although walk-ins are welcome at The Warwick Street Social in the Golden Triangle, owners suggest bookings given how high demand has been.
Co-founder of G&D Ventures, Greg Adjemian, said: "We've been so encouraged by the response what we took the decision to open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner.
"We're so excited to be back open - demand for reservations is very high but we're doing the best we can to fulfill this while still adhering to the current conditions."