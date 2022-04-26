Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Expansion on the horizon for booming Royal Arcade business

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:31 PM April 26, 2022
Lauren Collins-Hines, 29, established Rose Interior Design back in October

Lauren Collins-Hines, 29, established Rose Interior Design back in October - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Royal Arcade's newest tenant is flourishing in its new home - and is already thinking of growing.

Lauren Rose Interior Design became the first new business to set up shop under the arcade's new ownership in early March.

Lauren Rose Interior Design launch in the Royal Arcade Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The mall was snapped up for £3.4m in September 2021 and is managed by LPC1.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

