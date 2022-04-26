Expansion on the horizon for booming Royal Arcade business

Subscriber Exclusive

The Royal Arcade's newest tenant is flourishing in its new home - and is already thinking of growing.

Lauren Rose Interior Design became the first new business to set up shop under the arcade's new ownership in early March.

Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The mall was snapped up for £3.4m in September 2021 and is managed by LPC1.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.