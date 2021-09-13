Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m
It is among Norwich's most recognisable buildings.
And now, the Royal Arcade could be preparing for new owners for the first time in more than a decade.
The shopping arcade, which has entrances on Gentleman's Walk, White Lion Street and Castle Street, has been put up for sale.
The 19th century building has been listed by property auctioneer Acuitus as a freehold interest, with a guide price of £1.25m.
It contains 20 retail units, although a number of these are currently vacant, with the property currently owned by Legal & General, which has been at the helm for 12 years.
It was designed by George Skipper, one of Norfolk's most celebrated architects, who was also responsible for several other of Norwich's most prominent buildings, including Surrey House and Jarrold department store.
On opening in 1899 was revered as "a fragment of The Arabian Nights dropped into the heart of the old city".
The arcade will be auction on Friday, September 24 in a live-streamed auction.