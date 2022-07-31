Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Royal Arcade welcomes more than a million shoppers

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:31 AM July 31, 2022
The Royal Arcade, Norwich

The Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Chris Ball Photography

One of Norwich's most treasured shopping precincts is celebrating a lofty landmark.

The Royal Arcade, which connects Back of the Inns and Castle Street to Gentleman's Walk and Norwich Market has now welcomed more than a million shoppers since the start of the year.

The remarkable achievement was reached in the week ending July 17.

Former Jamies Italian building to transformed into Royal Arcade Food Hall. Dan Searle, Operations ma

Operations manager Dan Searle hopes to open food hall Yalm in Norwich's Royal Arcade later on this year - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As at July 24, the total footfall for the Royal Arcade was 1,079,917.

This is up 97pc on the previous year, although 2021's figures were heavily impacted by Covid restrictions and pandemic-related changes in shopping habits.

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1  - the arcade's management company - said: "While the previous week’s heatwave caused footfall to reduce a little as people sensibly stayed at home, we are delighted that we have broken through the one million visitor milestone for this year.

JUNI_&_CO will be openign in The Royal Arcade soon. Pictured are Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne

Juni & Co will be opening in The Royal Arcade in September. Pictured are Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"With new tenants such as JUNI & CO, Izola and the new food hall Yalm all planning to open in the next two to three months, and with more new tenants in the pipeline, I anticipate that our footfall will continue to increase as shoppers rediscover the delights of the Royal Arcade’s inspiring mix of shops, stores and eateries."

Carol Cooper, of Francis Darrah Chartered Surveyors - the firm marketing units in the Royal Arcade - said: "Now that the school holidays have started and the sun is shining, we are already experiencing increased numbers of visitors in Norwich city centre and we look forward to enjoying Norwich’s busiest summer for some years.

Bella and Hugo Middleton and Jude Ludgate of Izola, who are opening their Royal Arcade store in August 2022

Bella Middleton, Hugo Middleton and Jude Ludgate of Izola, who are opening their Royal Arcade store in August 2022 - Credit: Izola

"Without doubt, Norwich’s retail offering will be attractive to many of those visiting the city while they staycation in the county and with the return of international travel bringing overseas students and visitors back to the city, will be a great benefit to the local economy.

"Visitors love the Royal Arcade and its rejuvenation will help make Norwich a more memorable place to visit and remind visitors to return in the future."

Norwich's Royal Arcade has been welcoming shoppers since 1899 and was designed by George Skipper in the Art Nouveau style.

The great Norwich architect behind this beautiful strip was also responsible for Jarrold and the Norwich Union – now Aviva – headquarters in Surrey Street.

