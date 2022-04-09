Long-standing arcade tenants renew leases

There's more good news for Norwich's city centre as tenants in its grandest shopping areas renew their leases.

Both Artique Galleries and Lady B Loves, two long-standing Royal Arcade tenants, have agreed to continue trading in the historic thoroughfare.

This follows the arrival of Lauren Rose Interior Design in March, and news that Gyre and Gimble will set up its gin academy next door in July.

Lady B Loves in the Royal Arcade specialises in vintage ladieswear - Credit: Lady B Loves

Punters also anticipate the opening of a food hall in the former Jamie's Italian site later this year.

In the 12 months to March 27, almost two million shoppers have passed through the Royal Arcade - an increase of 200,000 on the year-on-year figures to end February.

As part of its renewal, Artique Galleries - which has been in the Royal Arcade since 2011 - will rebrand as Air Fine Art.

Chair Mark Wilson said: "It’s great to be in the heart of the city in such an iconic building that has strong footfall.

Artique will rebrand as Air Fine Art later this year - Credit: Rob Davies

"We have been really pleased to see the Royal Arcade’s owners be true to their word in attracting excellent new tenants and investing in its infrastructure."

Vintage-inspired fashion boutique Lady B Loves has been in the Royal Arcade since 2016.

"We love the Royal Arcade," owner Jenny Bealey said. "It’s the perfect place for our business.

Jenny Bealey, owner of Lady B Loves - Credit: Archant

"I still pinch myself every day that I have my dream shop in my dream location. What better place is there to sell our beautiful clothes than in the most beautiful shopping destination in Norwich?

"I am feeling super positive and can’t wait to be part of the arcade's very bright future!”

Simon Ashdown, Director of LPC1 - the Royal Arcade's management company - said that the renewals have provided a great degree of confidence about its future.

He said: "These are exactly the sort of retailers the Royal Arcade deserves to house.

"We are progressing really well on securing a number of other complementary independent retailers to move into the Royal Arcade to provide Norwich with an eclectic mix of shopping opportunities.”

Carol Cooper, of Francis Darrah Chartered Surveyors, who is marketing the units, said: "Being able to secure one of the anchor tenants on a new lease is good for everyone and is a sign of confidence in the Royal Arcade as a premium retail location.

"It’s another positive step that made in returning the Royal Arcade to its position as Norwich’s ‘jewel in the crown’."

History of the Royal Arcade

Norwich's grandest piece of real estate was designed at the end of the 19th century by George Skipper in the Art Nouveau style, which was popular at the time.

The arcade is adorned with a glass and timber roof with its shops surrounded by ceramic tiles.

The great Norwich architect behind this beautiful strip was also responsible for the Jarrolds building and the Norwich Union – now Aviva – headquarters in Surrey Street.

It opened in May 1899 and was considered by far the most fashionable area of Norwich, being hailed as “a fragment from the Arabian Nights dropped into the heart of the old City”.