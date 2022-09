Survey shows 26pc of people will no longer cook a roast dinner - Norwich folk won't let the traditional lunch die though - Credit: The Black Swan

Are roast dinners declining in popularity due to the cost of roasting a chicken, using the oven and other costly appliances in the home?

A recent survey by BBC Good Food has revealed that 26pc of people who cook have said they will no longer be cooking roast dinners.

The Black Swan boss Andrew Neale believes they have good value for money in their roasts - plus punters can warm up in the pub instead of having their heating on at home - Credit: The Black Swan

With a further 17pc saying they are going to eat less meat and 18pc reporting they have closed their oven door for good.

But could the classic Sunday roast die that easily in the city of Norwich? - Norwich Evening News readers think not.

Some 26pc of people which were part of BBC Good Food's survey have said they would not cook a roast dinner amid the cost of living crisis - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Arron Rampling, 38, who is behind the Roast Dinner Police Facebook group – having fond memories of his nan cooking him the traditional meal every Sunday.

The managing director of city recruitment firm Rampling Clarke said: “I think the variety of vegetables, meat and Yorkshire puddings all brought together with gravy is something you simply can’t beat.”

Arron Rampling, 38 is Norfolk's very own self proclaimed roast dinner connoisseur - Credit: Arron Rampling

Arron doesn’t think that less people will opt to have a roast dinner as it’s a firm British favourite.

He said: “A good cut of meat will set you back, and the cost of electric and gas could be expensive – especially if you are using your oven for two hours plus.

Even with costs rising The Black Swan is always full of happy punters after a traditional Sunday roast - Credit: The Black Swan

“I would suggest people only buy the food they need – we are all guilty of making too much food for our roasts.

“You could always pop out for a carvery at £11 a head to save money that way – and support local businesses.”

One of Arron Rampling's favourite place to go is his local - The Kings Head in Hethersett which serves a Sunday roast - Credit: Arron Rampling

Also in agreement is the owner of The Black Swan in Horsham St Faith which has seen no sign of the British classic fading.

Andrew Neale said: “Even during the summer, when families are busy with other activities, we find that our evening service, up until 8pm, simply increases in popularity.

The Black Swan Sunday roasts even come with a firm favourite of parsnips - Credit: The Black Swan

“A traditional Sunday lunch is not an expensive dish - either at home, or at a pub restaurant like ours where you can enjoy an excellent 'spread' at modest cost.

“We have a tremendous value offer for diners who opt for a starter or dessert with their main course, and we serve children's portions at reduced prices.

Each roast dinner at The Black Swan is served with quality meat - Credit: The Black Swan

“Over the coming winter, if you linger over a long lunch with us, you can turn the heating down at home, too.”

Tips for making the best Sunday Roast

Arron Rampling, from the Roast Dinner Police Facebook group, knows his roast dinners very well.

He said: “There are so many important aspects to a roast dinner.”

Arron’s top tips:

Roast potatoes are key – too soft or too burnt and the dinner is ruined. They have to be just right which everybody knows is crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.

No Sunday roast is complete without roast potatoes cooked to perfection - Credit: The Black Swan

The most important thing is the meat – a good cut of meat from your local butcher cooked perfectly is everything on a roast dinner – there are also some very good nut roasts out there too.

The quality meat at The Black Swan is cooked to perfection - Credit: The Black Swan

The worst thing I have seen on a roast dinner is sweetcorn – I just can’t accept that.

Above all the worst is frozen Yorkshire puddings – I consider this a swear word.

If you want to take your roast to the next level, I would add sweet potato mash or cauliflower cheese – that is the sign of a good roast.

The roast dinners at the popular Horsham St Faith venue comes with a large spread of vegetables - Credit: The Black Swan

The BBC Good Food survey shows that 30pc of people will wasp from brands to own labels - Credit: Sophie Skyring