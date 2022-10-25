Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay afloat
- Credit: Archant / Thorpe Ferry and Café
A ferry service and riverside café is searching for a backer to secure its future.
For years people have been able to hop on a boat service to Whitlingham Country Park from Thorpe courtesy of the Thorpe Ferry.
Between May and September around 500 passengers took the four to five-minute journey.
Ahead of their trip out or on the way back, visitors often stop off at the adjoining Thorpe Ferry Cafe for a coffee and slice of cake on the riverside deck overlooking the River Yare.
However owner Stephen Ellingham is now looking for backing in the hopes he can continue ferrying the boats and serving the customers at the Bungalow Lane venue.
Mr Ellingham said: "This summer has been quite successful.
"And though I have faith the river gods will help, I need to garner future financial support.
Most Read
- 1 City coffee shop closing after five years in business
- 2 Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11
- 3 New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers
- 4 Cat dies after being shot leaving family 'devastated'
- 5 Busy city suburb roads to close for five days as resurfacing work begins
- 6 City sports bar to be transformed into new cocktail lounge
- 7 Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights
- 8 New piri piri restaurant promises brand new offering to city foodies
- 9 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
- 10 City road closes from today as work begins on new zebra crossing
"The overheads are barely covered by the fares.
"I'm happy to work for free - it gives me satisfaction - being able to give back to the community.
"It's great to be able to share the tranquil riverside with people, so I will be seeking aid for long term sustainability."
Mr Ellingham currently has an assistant ferryman and barista for the weekends but regularly has to act as both.
He added: "As the sole instigator and director I try to do everything from ferryman to barista.
"If needed I could happily face my destiny of community service in retirement, coming from a busy commercial landscaping background.
"However I would like to be able to employ some help."
After years of planning Mr Ellingham is confident "that a ferry and café works" together.
He said: "Financially the ferry alone would flounder but the café helped to sustain income, attracting many local customers and dog walkers.
"It took seven years of planning, feasibility and building to satisfy regulations, before going into full operation in May 2022 after a false start due to Covid.
"We could have been defeated by red tape however the pandemic stimulated people's outdoor awareness.
"We had great interest in our ferry concept which created new accessibility between Thorpe and Whitlingham Country Park.
"Customers have brought their children, dogs, and bicycles across to enjoy more routes, mostly around Whitlingham, but others venturing further afield to Surlingham and Trowse."