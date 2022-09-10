Parade of shops in city's Grade II-listed building on market for £1.5m

The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus - Credit: Acuitus

A parade of shops in a 'prime' retail area of Norwich is on the market for £1.5m.

The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus.

The Grade II-listed row of six units is located on the corner of London Road and Swan Lane, producing an annual rental income of £92,555.

Current occupiers of the property include Bravissimo, Timpsons and the Whisky Shop.

Two vacant units are also available to let.

Acuitus director, Charlie Powter, said: “Situated in the heart of historic Norwich, this parade offers good current income plus the opportunity to enhance this through immediate active management."

The Acuitus auction will take place on September 22, at 1pm, and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.