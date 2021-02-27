Norwich restaurants and pubs reopening in April

Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021

The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Restaurants and pubs will, if all four of the government's tests are met, be allowed to serve customers outdoors from April 12.

A month later, from May 17, they will be able to serve indoors, with the government hoping to scrap all regulations on socialising from June 21.

Since the roadmap was announced on Monday, businesses across the region have been preparing to reopen.

Here are just some of the restaurants, pubs and cafés which - if all goes to plan - will open their doors from April 12.

Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane

Crown pub, Costessey

The Artichoke, Magdalen Road

The Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall

The Gatherers, Muspole Street

The Rumsey Wells, St Andrews Street

Garden House, Pembroke Road

The Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew

The Last (lunchtimes), St Georges Street

The Black Horse, Earlham Road

The Reindeer, Dereham Road

Angel Gardens, Angel Road

Oaklands Hotel, Thorpe St Andrew

Kings Head, Bawburgh (from April 13)

The George Hotel, Newmarket Road

William and Florence, Unthank Road

