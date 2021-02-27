Norwich restaurants and pubs reopening in April
Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021
Restaurants and pubs will, if all four of the government's tests are met, be allowed to serve customers outdoors from April 12.
A month later, from May 17, they will be able to serve indoors, with the government hoping to scrap all regulations on socialising from June 21.
Since the roadmap was announced on Monday, businesses across the region have been preparing to reopen.
Here are just some of the restaurants, pubs and cafés which - if all goes to plan - will open their doors from April 12.
- Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane
- Crown pub, Costessey
- The Artichoke, Magdalen Road
- The Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall
- The Gatherers, Muspole Street
- The Rumsey Wells, St Andrews Street
- Garden House, Pembroke Road
- The Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew
- The Last (lunchtimes), St Georges Street
- The Black Horse, Earlham Road
- The Reindeer, Dereham Road
- Angel Gardens, Angel Road
- Oaklands Hotel, Thorpe St Andrew
- Kings Head, Bawburgh (from April 13)
- The George Hotel, Newmarket Road
- William and Florence, Unthank Road
If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our list, email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk
