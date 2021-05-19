'Do the decent thing and cancel': Restaurants slam no show customers

Published: 3:31 PM May 19, 2021

Francis Woolf of the Woolf and Social says he is seeing four tables a week booked but unattended - Credit: Archant

Restaurants in Norwich desperate for custom are seeing entire nights written off because of no show customers.

With indoor hospitality finally able to welcome customers inside bosses are finding no shows are on the rise once again, with tables reserved only for people never to arrive.

The problem is especially difficult for smaller venues such as the Woolf and Social, which is seeing three or four tables a week booked but never filled.

Owner of the Nelson Street restaurant, Francis Woolf, said: "With social distancing we only have thirty covers. We operate at about a 10pc profit margin. If a table of six books and we have to take a larger corner of the restaurant out then that's 10pc of our bookings for the evening.

"If they don't show up then the maths speaks for itself - we've covered our costs but made barely any profit for that seating.

You may also want to watch:

"I think people are booking a table indoors and another outdoors and then are waiting to see what the weather does before they decide."

Mr Woolf says he and his team do not want to take credit card details or deposits from people booking because it helps the setting feel more casual.

"I don't want to have to do it but it is something we're considering. Not only is it bad for us but we're turning so many people away because we think we're fully booked. If we don't get a cancellation then we're turning people away for no reason," he said.

His message was reiterated by Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons, which has steakhouses across East Anglia including one in Norwich's Timberhill.

Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons (inset) is considering a charge of £10 per customer who doesn't show up for a reservation. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

He said: "People just need to do the decent thing and cancel. It doesn't matter if it's even five minutes before but at least we know we can fill that table if we have a walk in."

It comes after a Lancashire couple revealed they had booked simultaneous holidays in Cromer and Fuerteventura to cover their bases depending on travel restrictions.

Mr Hutton added: "I can't imagine booking anything and just not showing - it seems so rude. We had one night after the first lockdown where we had fifty individuals not show up for one seating. After that we started taking card details and a £10 charge per person who booked but never showed without cancelling."