Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:30 AM July 2, 2021   
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali

Juned Ahmed Ali and Jahangir Alom Ali, who own Dhaba 15. - Credit: Archant

An Indian street food restaurant in Norwich will no longer be listed on food delivery website Just Eat after what it calls a "shockingly poor level of service".

Dhaba 15, on Magdalen Street, posted on Facebook on Wednesday night to say it would no longer be listed on the platform.

In a statement it said it had reached the decision "after long deliberation" and "a shockingly poor level of service".

Dhaba 15

The restaurant will no longer be listed on Just Eat. - Credit: Archant

"Any issues with orders were dealt with very poorly. We have had several incidents with orders not being delivered to our customers and Just Eat failed to resolve these issues," they said, adding that they hoped the decision would safeguard their reputation.

A spokesperson for Just Eat said it was important that its "restaurant partners and customers" had a positive experience using the platform.

“Just Eat is only successful if our restaurant partners are successful," they said. "We have a track record of helping restaurants prosper whether it's through access to more customers online or our investment in technology and marketing to help businesses raise their profile, attract more orders and operate more efficiently."

Owner Jahangir Ali said the award-winning restaurant had first joined the platform at the start of the pandemic, when they pivoted to deliveries.

He said data protection laws meant the restaurant was not given contact details for customers or drivers in Just Eat orders, meaning if meals were late they were not able to track them.

"Once the riders take the food I don't know anything about it," he said. "The call centres are always busy and it's difficult to get any issues resolved."

They reached their decision after it took almost two hours for an order to be collected on Saturday, and Mr Ali said they were exploring new avenues for delivery.

Just Eat said they were looking into concerns raised and speaking with the restaurant.

The 'chocomosa' served at Dhaba At Fifteen.

Food which has been served at Dhaba 15 in the past. - Credit: Dhaba 15

Dhaba 15, which is still listed on Deliveroo, is not the first to avoid bigger platforms. While some have launched their own apps, others have joined Norwich Urban Collective, which was launched in May last year as an alternative.

In its first year of trading it estimated it had saved local restaurants roughly £78,000. Rather than taking commission - bigger platforms can charge up to 30pc commission - it charges a flat £5 delivery fee.

