City's new fine dining restaurant opening date revealed

Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A new luxury restaurant opening in the heart of Norwich has revealed when it is earmarked to open.

Boston House is an "interactive dining" venue opening in the former Cottage beauty salon.

Work is well under way at the Orford Hill menu with staff for the site being hired.

And now Timothy Irven, - who also runs Bun Box in Norwich Market and is the mastermind behind the new venue - has revealed the fine dining experience will open in September.

The entrepreneur revealed work is well underway to transform the two-storey eatery.

Mr Irven, 28, said: "Everything is going really well.

"We're getting the interior work kitted out now and the kitchen equipment is ready.

"It's fast resembling a restaurant now instead of a salon.

"It's now just sorting out the final bits and pieces.

Boston House will open in the former site of The Cottage beauty salon, which moved to a new premises in All Saints Green - Credit: Timothy Irven

"Things like painting and decorating need to be finished but the majority of the heavy lifting is now done."

Mr Irven's venture will be creating 10 new jobs in the hospitality sector.

He added: "We've got a few positions filled already.

"But there's still places for people with front of house and kitchen experience.

"We obviously want people passionate about the hospitality industry who can provide high levels of service for our customers.

"Any bar tending experience with an interest in making cocktails is a bonus."

Mr Irven studied at Norwich City College and went on to work at restaurants in Norfolk and London before returning to the city.

Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

He then opened Bun Box - which serves Japanese street food including bao buns and dumplings - on the city's market in 2017.

And even with the success he enjoyed in the market Mr Irven has always wanted to open a fine dining restaurant.

"It's a dream for me" he said.

"I used to work in Michelin star restaurants and have always wanted to open my own restaurant.

"It's been a very hard but very enjoyable process.

"I wanted to get stuck in as much as possible with the contractors because it's not every day you get to do something like this.

"Seeing your ambition come to life is really rewarding."