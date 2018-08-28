Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

10 Norwich researchers named among the world’s top 1%

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 30 November 2018

An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park.

An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park.

Archant

Ten researchers at Norwich Research Park (NRP) have been named in a list identifying the world’s top 1%.

David Parfrey of Outstanding Achievement award winner Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.David Parfrey of Outstanding Achievement award winner Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies influential researchers who have won recognition through many citations from their peers over a decade.

The 2018 list includes five from the NRP-based Sainsbury Laboratory and five from the University of East Anglia.

NRP executive chair David Parfrey said he was pleased to have seen the number rise from 2017.

“It demonstrates the research strength and outstanding achievements of the Norwich Research Park partner organisations,” he added.

“The world is facing challenges the like of which we have not seen before; food shortages, climate change, an ageing population. Norwich Research Park is the place where the answers to these global challenges can be found.”

The five scientists at The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) are Prof Nick Talbot, Prof Jonathan Jones, Prof Sophien Kamoun, Dr Joe Win and Prof Cyril Zipfel.

Professor Nick Talbot, TSL director, said: “The Sainsbury Laboratory is home to some of the world’s most talented and influential researchers, as this list determined by scientific peers clearly demonstrates.

“I am proud that we perform at such a high level, consistently making fundamental discoveries in plant and microbial research, and training the next generation of scientists. Indeed, I believe we have many ‘highly cited researchers’ of tomorrow among our students and postdocs at TSL and I am very proud of them.”

The five from the UEA are Prof Phil Jones, Prof Yaroslav Khimyak, Prof Corinne Le Quere, Prof Carlos Peres and Prof David Livermore.

UEA vice chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “This great achievement demonstrates UEA’s world-leading research excellence in the fields of both climate science and health. I am delighted that, together with our partners across Norwich Research Park, this leading position for research citations confirms Norwich’s national and global influence.”

NRP won the Outstanding Achievement award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2018.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

First look around £10m hospice for children near Norwich

The new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich. Photo taken in November 2018. Photo: Mike Page

Inspectors say Norfolk academy bosses ‘think school is better than it is’

Open Academy in Norwich has been crticised by Ofsted inspectors in a recent report. Picture: Archant
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy