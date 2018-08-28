10 Norwich researchers named among the world’s top 1%

Ten researchers at Norwich Research Park (NRP) have been named in a list identifying the world’s top 1%.

The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies influential researchers who have won recognition through many citations from their peers over a decade.

The 2018 list includes five from the NRP-based Sainsbury Laboratory and five from the University of East Anglia.

NRP executive chair David Parfrey said he was pleased to have seen the number rise from 2017.

“It demonstrates the research strength and outstanding achievements of the Norwich Research Park partner organisations,” he added.

“The world is facing challenges the like of which we have not seen before; food shortages, climate change, an ageing population. Norwich Research Park is the place where the answers to these global challenges can be found.”

The five scientists at The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) are Prof Nick Talbot, Prof Jonathan Jones, Prof Sophien Kamoun, Dr Joe Win and Prof Cyril Zipfel.

Professor Nick Talbot, TSL director, said: “The Sainsbury Laboratory is home to some of the world’s most talented and influential researchers, as this list determined by scientific peers clearly demonstrates.

“I am proud that we perform at such a high level, consistently making fundamental discoveries in plant and microbial research, and training the next generation of scientists. Indeed, I believe we have many ‘highly cited researchers’ of tomorrow among our students and postdocs at TSL and I am very proud of them.”

The five from the UEA are Prof Phil Jones, Prof Yaroslav Khimyak, Prof Corinne Le Quere, Prof Carlos Peres and Prof David Livermore.

UEA vice chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “This great achievement demonstrates UEA’s world-leading research excellence in the fields of both climate science and health. I am delighted that, together with our partners across Norwich Research Park, this leading position for research citations confirms Norwich’s national and global influence.”

NRP won the Outstanding Achievement award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2018.