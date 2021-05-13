7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers

Published: 6:45 AM May 13, 2021

Some of the Norwich pubs and restaurants which have had revamps in lockdown. - Credit: Various

With bar stools empty and their doors shut, landlords around Norwich have used time in lockdown for a spring clean.

When businesses shut in the new year, walls were repainted and tired areas freshened up, with outdoor areas a focus.

And while we've been able to sample upgraded beer gardens and new decking since April 12, we've only had a glimpse of changes inside from Facebook (or while on our way to the loos).

But now the prime minister has confirmed that step three of the lockdown easing can go ahead, from May 17 restaurants and pubs will once again be able to reopen.

And some will look pretty different to the last time you saw them. Here are just a handful.

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose Inn in Queens Road, has opened a deli selling local produce. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Some of the local produce available from The Rose Inn in Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The Rose Inn, Queens Road

When the Rose pub reopens to customers on Wednesday, May 19, punters will also find a delicatessen inside, which opened last month.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins opened the deli to keep the business trading while opening as a pub was unfeasible.

Work begins on the new outdoor stage at the Brickmakers music venue in Sprowston - Credit: The Brickmakers

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road

The popular pub, known for its focus on live music, is yet to reopen to customers and, with restrictions on music performances, has had a particularly challenging year.

But the team now has something to look forward to and is planning to open its doors from Thursday, May 27.

It already has a busy line-up of music events planned, both inside - socially distanced - and outside on its new garden stage, which has been built in the last few weeks.

The Red Lion, Norwich

People in Norwich were delighted in February when it was announced that the waterside Bishopgate pub, which has been closed for a year, was due to reopen.

Nick and Briony De'Ath - who currently run the Unthank Arms, Trafford Arms, William and Florence and Chambers Cocktail Company in Norwich - are taking it on.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the new landlords posted on Instagram to say it was "almost ready", with a glimpse of the work done so far.

The Reindeer, Dereham Road

The Dereham Road pub has already revamped its outside space, investing in gazebos for the garden, but the whole site has had a lockdown makeover.

When people revisit in May they will be met with a new pool room with darts, a big screen projector and sofas, as well as an impressive mural on the outside of the building.

Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Rivergarden, Thorpe St Andrew

While the Rivergarden has already opened outdoors, customers visiting in May will see a refreshed pub after it was taken on by new landlords Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor.

inspired by a decade spent at the Pleasure Boat Inn in Hickling, they hope to give the pub a nautical feel, with Broads pictures and art decorating it.

The Brewer family are preparing to open The Little Park Café at Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Nick Brewer

Thorpe St Andrew park café





From Saturday, May 15, the Little Park Café at Sir George Morse Park, in Thorpe St Andrew, will be taken over by Spanish street food business Churros and Chorizo.

The Little Shop of Churros is the newest addition for the business, which is run by Nick and Natalie Brewer, who live in Dussindale with their three children Oscar, Alfie and Florence.

Sam Brown will be opening the Food Vault in Norwich's Silver Road. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

The Food Vault, Silver Road

Run by chef Sam Brown, The Food Vault is set to open at 98 Silver Road in Norwich in the coming weeks, in the former home of Love Lunch sandwich shop.

It will offer pizzas, Yorkshire pudding wraps, filled hot baguettes and boast a Proudly Norfolk shop, selling jams, condiments, oils and more, with a small seating area for when customers are allowed to eat in.

Its opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the team says it will be ready to go "very soon".