How expensive will a pint be this winter?

From rising pint prices to soaring energy bills, pubs are struggling to stay afloat - Credit: Archant

The season of bunkering down in pubs and Christmas parties is fast approaching - but how much will an evening at the boozer set punters back this winter?

It has been suggested by market analysts Admirals that a pint could cost as much as a tenner by 2030.

And with landlords across Norwich facing a crisis amid the soaring price of energy some may have to put up prices to stay afloat.

This is because although an energy price cap is set to be introduced in October, this only applies to households - meaning commercial businesses are bracing themselves as winter approaches.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in August 1992 the average price of a pint down the local boozer was £1.47.

Now, 30 years on, that figure has spiralled to £4.09.

Justin McKee is the landlord at The Leopard in NR3 and said that some pints currently cost around £7.

However he made it clear that there are premiums for smaller, niche breweries who produce ales in small batches.

Pub landlords at The Leopard - Justin McKee and Emma Byrne. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

He said: "I'd say prices have gone up by about £1 in the last year or so. I remember when pints were £3.80 - now it seems it's OK if it's around a fiver.

"I can see the prices going up in general by Christmas.

"It won't be by up to £10 though - it'll be 10p or 20p.

"At the end of the day businesses have to do what they can to survive. There might be a flinch when prices are put up but bills - whether it's gas or electric - have gone up by as much as 100pc and then we have to pay the staff.

"I think the places people will see more of a hike is on your more run-of-the-mill lagers."

Stephen George, owner of the King's Head in Magdalen Street - which has just been voted as the best pub in East Anglia by CAMRA members - noted that his boozer, like others and their customers, face a huge challenge with the soaring cost of energy.

King's Head on Magdalen Street owner Stephen George and manager Alison White in 2017 - Credit: Dominic Gilbert

"These are exceptional times - our customers, our suppliers and our pubs will struggle to cope with the extraordinary energy price rises we are experiencing," he said.

"The comfort of sharing a pint down at your local pub could become an unaffordable luxury for many this winter.

"Just as it did during the pandemic, we hope the government will step up with a package of measures to ensure we can all keep the lights and heat on and the ale flowing over the coming winter."

Marcus Pearcey has a portfolio of venues across Norwich and the wider county including the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street and Oak Bar and Terrace at the Oaklands hotel in Yarmouth Road.

Marcus Pearcey on the terrace at the new Blofield Cafe at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

In one of his larger venues his monthly energy bill has increased from £3,500 per month in May and June to nearing £17,000 a month in August - an increase of nearing 500pc.

He explained: "It's a truly horrendous problem.

"Prices are going from 15p per kilowatt to 60p. It's a massive hike. This is the reality and a devastating reflection on the current energy market.

"You'd think it would go to 20p or 25p when you hear things going up. I'd take those prices in a heartbeat now.

"I've gone to 14 different brokers to get a fair price and it's just going up and up.

The Butcher Bhoy, Exchange Street, Norwich - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

"No business can take a core cost like energy and see it go up by 400pc and still be able to manage it.

"At the moment we're taking the hit because the people around us - our customers - are also under huge pressure.

"I don't think people have seen the tidal wave of trouble that's coming.

"The situation is more concerning than Covid was - and that was disastrous.

"What would take off the pressure is a 5pc drop in VAT. It would give some headway for some businesses to survive, some relief. "