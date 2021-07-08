News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich pub to close for Euro 2020 final so staff can watch the match

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:42 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 3:47 PM July 8, 2021
The Artichoke pub have replaced their Pride flag which was torn down. Pictured is Sam Caynes (barten

The Artichoke pub is closing for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night. Pictured is Sam Caynes (bartender), Kevin Tweedy (owner), Harley Wright (manager), Barry Britcher (caretaker), and Cal McKenzie (assistant manager). - Credit: Jess Coppins

Instead of gearing up to serve England fans, staff at one Norwich pub have the night off to enjoy the game. 

The Artichoke pub on Magdalen Road has made the decision to close its doors for the England v Italy Euro 2020 final on Sunday. 

Despite the prospect of it being on the busiest nights for pubs since the pandemic began, manager Harley Wright said he wants his staff to enjoy it for themselves. 

The Artichoke pub on Magdalen Road in Norwich has undergone a large refurbishment. Picture: Neil Did

The Artichoke pub on Magdalen Road is closing for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night. - Credit: Archant

The 26-year-old said: “The staff have been working so hard since we reopened the pub and something like this doesn’t come around very often. They deserve it.

“There are going to be a lot of people in the city having a good time. If we were to win, we would be extremely busy and I don’t want staff stressing out and missing out on it. 

“Post-match probably would have been high takings for us,  but money isn’t everything. 

“The staff were all over the moon. We are all proud of what we do." 

The pub will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 11.  

From 6pm only staff a few select locals will remain to watch the match together.  

Mr Wright added: “Looking at the way we have played and Italy have played, I think we might grab it but I don’t want to speak too soon.” 

Jeremy Corbyn visited the Artichoke on Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Corbyn visited the Artichoke. - Credit: Harley Wright

And the pub’s positive treatment of their staff has not gone unnoticed. On Friday July 2, they were visited by Jeremy Corbyn. 

Mr Wright said it was because the business is one of few accredited living wage employers in the city. 

