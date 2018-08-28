Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Another Norwich pub told it can not serve alcohol before East Anglian derby

PUBLISHED: 16:34 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 31 January 2019

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Another Norwich pub has been told they will not be allowed to serve alcohol before the East Anglian derby.

The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, has been told by Norwich City Council they will not be able to serve alcohol before 12pm.

The Norwich v Ipswich game kicks-off at Carrow Road at 12pm, Sunday, February 10, meaning fans will not be able to drink before the match.

Bar manager Christian Gray said he understood the decision was made to protect people.

He added: “It is not just us who has been affected. Many pubs in the area do not have a license to service before 12pm.

“We applied to the council to change that and it was rejected.

“We feel like we have let down the fans who we love having in the pub, who bring a great atmosphere here and then to Carrow Road.

“Although we are gutted I understand the decision was made to protect people in the community which the council and police do a great job of.”

