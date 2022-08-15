Disabled pair outraged after pub staff refuse to take order at table
- Credit: Archant
A father and daughter who visited a newly-refurbished city pub felt like "second-class citizens" after staff refused to take their order at the table.
John Potts, 79, and his daughter Jeanette Pope, 58, visited The Bull in Hellesdon on August 4 after an appointment at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Mr Potts, who lives in Vera Road, is wheelchair-bound and his daughter uses a walking stick.
The pub said it was not aware both people needed assistance.
Former gardener and groundsman Mr Potts explained: "I have osteoarthritis which affects my joints.
"Jeanette uses a walking stick because of three cracked vertebrae in her spine.
"We always used to go to The Bull but hadn't been back since it had been refurbished.
"We arrived around 3.30pm - I took my wheelchair in.
"We sat down and decided what we wanted. But after more than half an hour no one came over.
"Jeanette caught the attention of one of the staff and asked if we could place our order at the table, instead of at the bar, due to our mobility issues.
"The staff member went away to check but she came back and said that we'd have to come to the bar to order."
A spokeswoman at The Bull said: "We were aware a disabled guest visited the pub with a female companion.
"They were shown to a table and advised that orders were taken at the bar.
"Unfortunately we were not made aware both parties needed assistance.
"We would like to request the pair get in touch with us so we can ensure they have a full hospitality experience at The Bull."
Mr Potts added: "Why couldn't they have just written our order down on a piece of paper and type it on the till?
"It felt as though we were being discriminated against.
"So we left and went somewhere else."
Mr Potts said: "We've never had this issue before. Most of the time people are very sympathetic and helpful towards us.
"But the whole situation made us feel like second-class citizens.
"It could have been handled a lot better."