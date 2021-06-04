'We're back in business': Plans for month-long pub festival revealed

Published: 6:00 AM June 4, 2021

Dawn Hopkins has been a landlady in Norwich for almost 20 years. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Beer gardens will be brimming throughout July with pubs readying themselves for a month-long festival.

The Norwich Pub Festival will see more than 100 pubs and breweries throwing open their doors with one-off events and newly-launched ales.

The Rose Inn in Queens Road is one of the pubs taking part in the July festival with landlady Dawn Hopkins saying: "It feels like Norwich is back in business. Hopefully by the time we have this festival things will feel even more normal, and it'll be great to see some of our regulars in as well as some new faces."

To manage the flow of festival-goers pubs have been zoned, including between eight and 11 pubs.

Those who visit every pub in the zone will be given a souvenir wristband, and people who visit every pub in every zone will be given a prize awarded at the Norwich Beer Festival in October.

Ms Hopkins added: "Events like this organised by Norwich CAMRA not only support local but thanks to the way they're organised it means people are discovering new places which they wouldn't normally go to."

She was echoed by Horsford-based Boudicca Brewery, which is one of 40 breweries which will be supplying a cask of ale to a partnered pub.

In time for the festival founder Emma Pinder will be relaunching her Queen of Hops ale, saying: "Norwich Beer Festival in October is something that's known the world over.

We've got people who have come over from Australia in the past just to help out - as well as people from Scandinavia - because it's such a well-known event for the region.

The 40th Norwich Beer Festival which took place in October 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

"The Norwich Beer Festival is wonderful but it's great to see an event specifically for the pubs. They've had a really tough time and events like this will give them a boost as well as the brewers and everyone else in their supply chain."

Craig Harmer, Norwich Pub Festival organiser, said: "This will be an exciting month for pubs, breweries and ale-lovers alike and we expect many will be interested in the CAMRA organised events and will be a great excuse to get some friends together and maybe discover some new pubs."

Details of the festival will be available from June 21 online at the Norwich Pub Festival Facebook page, Instagram and twitter. Guides will also be available at participating venues.