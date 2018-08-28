Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:07 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 20 December 2018

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

Andy Newman

A Norwich property maintenance firm has celebrated its 20th birthday by undertaking a DIY SOS style project for Norfolk’s sight loss charity.

Property 1st Maintenance Ltd, a family-owned Norwich business, approached the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind to transform a run-down space into a smart and comfortable staff room, where carers working at the charity’s care home, Thomas Tawell House, can take well-earned breaks.

“We were coming up to 20 years in business, and we wanted to mark the occasion by doing something in the community which has supported us over those two decades,” said Barbara Gidney, who runs the Sprowston-based business with her husband Roger.

Teams of workers from the firm spent several months transforming the space, installing a new kitchen and toilets, and creating a cosy and restful area where staff at the home, off Magpie Road in the city, can relax.

“Working in a care home is full-on, and can be stressful, so it’s really important that staff have somewhere where they can take a break,” said Sarah Baldock, deputy manager at Thomas Tawell House.

“We are so grateful to Property 1st for their generosity – the work they have done would have cost well into five figures if we had had to pay for it. It is an amazing and selfless way to mark an important anniversary for the firm.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Updated Around 69 homes without electricity or hot water for three hours during power cut

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Three taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Volunteer praised for dedicating 20 years in police custody

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town raises thousands for good causes at popular Christmas tree festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

#includeImage($article, 225)

North Norfolk house prices continue upward surge despite Brexit uncertainty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists