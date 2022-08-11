Printmaking duo expanding so fast they take on NR3 studio

The studio on St Augustine's in NR3 is set to open at the end of the month. - Credit: Hope Brooks/Alanna Baker

Increasingly popular NR3 street, St Augustines, has welcomed yet another new business to its ranks.

A print studio, run by a pair of printing experts, has opened in the independent retail hub.

It will be home to long term friends Hope Brooks, 29 and Lacey Law, 30, who both trained at Norwich University of the Arts.

The two have outgrown their home studios in the city thanks to the success - so they were on the lookout for a new space.

Hope said: “We always wanted to be on St Augustines because there is so much happening there so we feel really lucky.

“Our new studio has lots of light as well as having two rooms and a basement.”

Hope Brooks, 29, creates screen prints inspired by folk law. - Credit: Hope Brooks

The private space will be named The Cardinal Hand.

It will be shut to the public but will be open for workshops and private bookings.

Walls have already been taken down and old carpets pulled up.

Hope said: “It’s not a shop.

“We are planning on doing a range of experience levels which will be private booking.”

Hope's expertise is in screen printing and Lacey's is in block printing.

The pair have been able to make their dream a reality due to a Kickstarter campaign which surpassed its original target of £3,100 to £4,125.

Hope said: “It feels amazing to have this opportunity, the support we have had from Norwich and NR3 in particular has been incredible.

“It’s nice to have a community that gives us the space to do this.”

Lacey Law, 30, has become well known in the city for her William Morris-style prints. - Credit: Lacey Law

The two have different art styles.

Hope is inspired by folk art and folk law with gothic elements whereas Lacey has a more decorative and William Morris style.

The grand opening takes place at the end of the month, but at the moment the Kickstarter campaign is still running if anyone is interested in bagging themselves a reward.

Rewards include tote bags, stickers, prints and some of the rewards even include taster sessions or swag from other Norwich makers.