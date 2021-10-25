Post Office at new location opening 78 hours a week
Published: 11:41 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A Norwich Post Office has reopened in a new location after closing more than a month ago.
Drayton Road Post Office relocated to Premier Drayton Stores and opened on October 20.
The Premier will have Post Office services at a counter alongside the retail counter of the shop.
The branch closed on September 15 due to the resignation of the postmaster.
It will now open 78 hours a week - Monday to Saturday from 8am to 7.30pm, and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
Ian Johnson, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to the Drayton Road area of Norwich as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”
