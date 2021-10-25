Post Office at new location opening 78 hours a week

Published: 11:41 AM October 25, 2021

Drayton Road Post Office has moved to the nearby Premier Drayton Stores - Credit: Google Maps

A Norwich Post Office has reopened in a new location after closing more than a month ago.

Drayton Road Post Office relocated to Premier Drayton Stores and opened on October 20.

The Premier will have Post Office services at a counter alongside the retail counter of the shop.

The branch closed on September 15 due to the resignation of the postmaster.

It will now open 78 hours a week - Monday to Saturday from 8am to 7.30pm, and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

Ian Johnson, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to the Drayton Road area of Norwich as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”