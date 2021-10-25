News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Post Office at new location opening 78 hours a week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:41 AM October 25, 2021   
Drayton Road Post Office will move to the nearby Premier Drayton Stores with hopes of reopening in October. 

Drayton Road Post Office has moved to the nearby Premier Drayton Stores - Credit: Google Maps

A Norwich Post Office has reopened in a new location after closing more than a month ago.

Drayton Road Post Office relocated to Premier Drayton Stores and opened on October 20.

The Premier will have Post Office services at a counter alongside the retail counter of the shop.

The branch closed on September 15 due to the resignation of the postmaster.

It will now open 78 hours a week -  Monday to Saturday from 8am to 7.30pm, and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

Ian Johnson, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to the Drayton Road area of Norwich as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
  2. 2 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
  3. 3 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  1. 4 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
  2. 5 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
  3. 6 Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
  4. 7 Virtual reality centre opens in Norwich with huge choice of games
  5. 8 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
  6. 9 Police investigating ABH after fight off Prince of Wales Road
  7. 10 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Wyer whose council flay windows have been screwed shut. Picture: Danielle Booden

Housing News

Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has been following up complaints about the Thorpe Health Centre 

'Lives are at risk'-Patients' concerns over surgery appointment struggles

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon