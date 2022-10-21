Nappy rash nightmare prompts city dad to concoct 'healing soap'
- Credit: Gavin Fulcher
Families across the city will be reaching for their porridge pots for a warming start to the day as temperatures drop.
But one Norwich company plans to ensure its oats are not only on the breakfast table – but also in the shower.
Norwich Porridge was created by friends Gavin Fulcher and Tom Ginn who were training for a marathon in 2016.
The pair were flawed by how fantastic the ingredient was and so quickly developed a range with five flavours.
And now the pair have decided to take their oats and make them into a soap.
Gavin Fulcher, 39, explained: "We have been trying to think about how we could expand our business for some time, while still remaining true to the value and authenticity of Norwich Porridge.
“Fundamentally, we deliver a very natural product with a microscopic carbon footprint.
"In branching out we wanted to consider how we could become even more efficient and utilize what Mother Earth provides us in the most natural and harmless way.”
Gavin has long been a believer that porridge oats have healing powers – when he recently became a dad and had to combat nappy rash, he found that an oat bath was the answer to his prayers.
He said: “An oat bath involves filling a sock about half-full with oats, tying a knot in it and placing it in the baby bath.
“The results are fantastic. In our case, after two oat baths, our baby’s sore rash completely disappeared.”
Intrigued Gavin researched the science behind the healing and found that because the oat plant is high in calcium, chromium, vitamin A and various parts of vitamin B, it makes it a good healing agent.
He said: “Discovering the external healing powers I was inspired to create a product that provided the same value of an oat bath but within the convenience of an everyday bath soap.
“I contacted Gerhard Horn, co-owner of the Norwich Soap Company, to collaborate on the creation of a natural everyday porridge soap for everyone.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve created.”
Gavin hopes to continue making porridge based health products and the soap will be available soon from the Norwich Porridge website.