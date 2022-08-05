Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Pop up to host first businesses this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM August 5, 2022
Laura Budds, owner of Norwich Pop Up and Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture:

Laura Budds, owner of Norwich Pop Up and Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A city business owner is readying herself to welcome other independent stores to a pop up in her new unit.

Norwich Pop Up was established by Laura Budds of Norfolk Retro in June when she moved to her new space at the top of St Augustines Street - four times the size of her last shop.

She set up the side hustle to share her new space - previously occupied by Little Green Smiths - and to bring new businesses to the busy independent NR3 shopping strip.

Laura Budds, owner of Norwich Pop Up and Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture:

Laura Budds at Norwich Pop Up - a blank space for other city businesses to set up shop - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich Pop Up on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich Pop Up in St Augustines Street, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

"In terms of St Augustines Street, it's hopefully going to attract different customers here - people who might not live in NR3 but will hopefully come out of their way to visit the pop up shops and see what else we have to offer," Laura said.

"It's a beautiful community here. Everyone mucks in together.

"And most the bookings that have been taken are from people who live in NR3 as well.

Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Most are people with an online presence that usually do fairs and set up temporary shops.

Most Read

  1. 1 Calls for crackdown on kerb crawlers and drug taking in red light district
  2. 2 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
  3. 3 Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k
  1. 4 5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich
  2. 5 Guilty murder verdict for man who stabbed neighbour 17 times
  3. 6 Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond
  4. 7 Killer described death of his victim as 'the best news'
  5. 8 Dog 'swung around by the neck' shocks city neighbourhood
  6. 9 Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre
  7. 10 Cafe could reopen in former riverside pub before Christmas

"It's a weatherproof environment that's freshly decorated and has everything you could need."

The pop up's first business to set up shop is style curator Ninety-III, which will open between 9-5 across the weekend.

Laura Budds, owner of Norwich Pop Up and Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture:

Laura Budds established Norwich Pop Up when she moved her Norfolk Retro store to the top of St Augustines Street with the hope of sharing her new space with other independent businesses - Credit: Danielle Booden

Laura has midweek availability at Norwich Pop Up but from October through to the end of the year, every weekend slot has been taken.

She is also taking bookings at the St Augustines Street-based shop for 2023.

Laura added: "It's been a hard graft. But I'm so proud.

Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Retro is now in the former Little Green Smiths store in St Augustines Street - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's been really busy since Norfolk Retro reopened.

"I've been busy renovating but it's been really rewarding doing it all myself by hand. 

"I do feel proud that I've pulled it all together myself."

Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Budds hopes to champion other Norwich businesses - especially those based in NR3 - through Norwich Pop Up - Credit: Danielle Booden

Laura was originally based in another store in St Augustines Street and opened her first store last summer.

"Having a pop up is a whole different strand to the business - it's a challenge but I'm proud.

"St Augustines is a really great street and we're working really hard to offer everything that people need without going in to the city centre."

Norwich Pop Up on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich Pop Up in St Augustines Street, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Retro on St Augustines Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Retro's new St Augustines Street home - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sharon Ballard is at her "wits end" because of the delay in payments

Exclusive

City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
OutOut Festival has been cancelled for a second time running.

Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Yare Valley Walk has finished a large project to help city folk enjoy nature easier.

Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Folk visiting Marriott's Way are disappointed at the level of vandalism happening in the area.

Bench seats 'ripped out' at beauty spot as vandals strike again

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon