Pop up to host first businesses this weekend

A city business owner is readying herself to welcome other independent stores to a pop up in her new unit.

Norwich Pop Up was established by Laura Budds of Norfolk Retro in June when she moved to her new space at the top of St Augustines Street - four times the size of her last shop.

She set up the side hustle to share her new space - previously occupied by Little Green Smiths - and to bring new businesses to the busy independent NR3 shopping strip.

"In terms of St Augustines Street, it's hopefully going to attract different customers here - people who might not live in NR3 but will hopefully come out of their way to visit the pop up shops and see what else we have to offer," Laura said.

"It's a beautiful community here. Everyone mucks in together.

"And most the bookings that have been taken are from people who live in NR3 as well.

"Most are people with an online presence that usually do fairs and set up temporary shops.

"It's a weatherproof environment that's freshly decorated and has everything you could need."

The pop up's first business to set up shop is style curator Ninety-III, which will open between 9-5 across the weekend.

Laura has midweek availability at Norwich Pop Up but from October through to the end of the year, every weekend slot has been taken.

She is also taking bookings at the St Augustines Street-based shop for 2023.

Laura added: "It's been a hard graft. But I'm so proud.

"It's been really busy since Norfolk Retro reopened.

"I've been busy renovating but it's been really rewarding doing it all myself by hand.

"I do feel proud that I've pulled it all together myself."

Laura was originally based in another store in St Augustines Street and opened her first store last summer.

"Having a pop up is a whole different strand to the business - it's a challenge but I'm proud.

"St Augustines is a really great street and we're working really hard to offer everything that people need without going in to the city centre."

