Pilates coach launches outdoor sessions in Norwich gardens
Those looking to get fit can now enjoy pilates in the Plantation Gardens in Norwich's Golden Triangle.
Emma Power launched her business, Empower, last year and is taking her lessons outside for summer.
The pilates instructor is hoping that by teaching outdoors her classes will be more relaxing - and feel safer for attendees.
She said: "I started teaching last year in Horsford Village Hall and it's been wonderful - but I've always wanted to do something a bit different. Teaching outdoors has always been a goal of mine.
"The wonderful thing about Plantation Gardens is that we'll do the sessions in a chalk pit, so it's actually really quiet. That combined with the beautiful scenery just means it's really tranquil and the fact it's outside will hopefully make it feel more social-distancing friendly."
During lockdown Ms Power continued her training into areas like pilates for bone strength and for certain age groups.
The sessions will take place on Fridays and can be booked via the Empower website.
