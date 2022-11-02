Poshest Christmas party ever? Private chef reveals new dining trend
- Credit: Chef 2 Dine 4
As the Fine City heads into the festive season offices across the city will be wondering what they should do about their Christmas parties.
And although thousands of people are expected to fill the city's fantastic bars and restaurants, some people may still feel nervous about getting out and about.
So one private chef has the perfect answer for people who may want to stick to themselves instead of dining in public.
Avril Read from Sprowston, who owns Chef 2 Dine 4, has been a chef for almost 40 years and she has found her bookings build year on year.
The 55-year-old said: “During Covid and the lockdowns a lot of people started to notice my business on social media.
“When people weren’t able to go out to celebrate I was delivering high quality food and three course meals to their doors.
"Even my neighbours hadn’t heard of my business before the pandemic, now I am a well-known chef in the region.”
Avril thinks that the pandemic has meant that more people now prefer staying in.
She said: “Some people are still wary about going out – especially if they have someone vulnerable in the family, so this offers everyone an option.
“Having a restaurant environment created in the comfort of your own home around people that you know gives you an extra sense of safety.”
She added being a private chef is "not for the faint-hearted" as her business growth shot up very quickly.
Avril is sometimes known to work seven days a week but on average works around 60 hours a week.
Everything Avril uses to cook with is fresh and handmade so prep for a three-course meal takes around five hours.
And even amid the cost of living crisis, Avril doesn’t see any signs of this new form of fine dining slowing.
She is now fully booked until March 2023 and is receiving enquires every single day.
She said: “I get to the home, take over the kitchen, set the table, cook the food, serve the food and wash up – leaving the kitchen how I found it.
“What's not to love?”