New homeware shop is 'dream come true' for owner

The One Cup Or Two lamp shop is set to open this weekend in Blofield. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A paralysed man is set to tick another dream off his bucket list when he opens his own homewares shop in Norwich.

Simon Kindleysides - who is a Guinness World Record holder - was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.

Now the dad of three is opening his shop named One Cup or Two at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road on Saturday July 9.

The 38-year-old founder will be selling his handcrafted lamps made out of crockery.

The Blofield man said: "This business has gone from having the idea during lockdown to opening my new shop. It is a dream come true.”

Simon Kindleysides makes and PAT tests all of his products himself. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Simon also fashions antique and vintage crockery into lamps, bird houses and candles.

He added: “It all started when I made a lamp in lockdown and everyone loved it.

“Due to my health deteriorating I wanted to make sure I ticked this off my bucket list while I was still able to.”

The grand opening is set to take place on Saturday July 9. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Simon has become a well-known figure thanks to his fundraising efforts, which have seen him named the fastest man to complete the London Marathon in a robotic suit and climbed the steps of London's 'cheese grater' building in the same suit.

As will as tempting in shoppers with free cupcakes this weekend, Simon will also be offering a bespoke service moving forward.

He said: “Lots of people have sentimental crockery that is handed down to them and it just sits in the cupboard because they don’t dare use it.

Simon uses teacups to create candles. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“If they come and see me I can take this crockery and turn it into a lamp to give it a new lease of life and a new purpose.”

So far, the response to Simon’s business has been "great".

He said: “It is so rewarding to know people are purchasing something that I have created.

One Cup Or Two, lamp shop opening in Blofeild this weekend. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I am able to PAT test all the products myself so I am confident all items are perfect and working.”

He added he hopes his journey will inspire other people who are suffering with illness to follow their dreams: “I’ve been on long term sick benefits for a really long time.

Simon Kindleysides, 38, wanted to follow his dreams now while he is able to do so. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I am so proud to know I am coming off them and I want to inspire other people to follow their ambition.

“Anyone can live their dream.”