When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:24 PM December 20, 2021
Late night Christmas shopping and lights in Norwich in 2016. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Shops in Norwich will be open on Christmas Eve to give shoppers one last chance to buy presents. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Christmas is fast approaching and unfortunately not all of us are quite as on top of our present shopping as others.

If you have left your festive shopping until the very last minute, here are the Christmas Eve opening hours of some of Norwich's shops.

Jarrold

Opening hours: 8:30am until 4:30pm

Address: 1-11 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JF

John Lewis

Opening hours: 9am until 5pm

Address: All Saints Green, Norwich, NR1 3LX

Primark

Opening hours: 8am until 6pm

Address: 5-9 Haymarket, Norwich, NR2 1QD

The Primark store, in Norwich, where a small number of employees have tested positive for coronaviru

Primark will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Marks & Spencer

Opening hours: 7am until 7pm

Address: Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, United Kingdom, NR2 1QR

Next Hayhill

Opening hours: 8am until 4pm

Address: 1 Hayhill, Norwich, NR2 1QX

Next Longwater

Opening hours: 8am until 4pm

Address: William Frost Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JS

Chantry Place

Opening hours: 9am until 5pm, individual retailers in the centre may have different opening hours

Address: 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

House of Fraser

Opening hours: 9am until 5pm

Address: Upper and Lower Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Zara

Opening hours: 9am until 5pm

Address: Upper Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Lisa Angel's first permanent premises in Lower Goat Lane in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Both Lisa Angel stores in Norwich will be open for present buying on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lisa Angel, Chantry Place

Opening hours: 9am until 5pm

Address: Lower Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Lisa Angel, in the Lanes

Opening hours: 10am until 5pm

Address: 3 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

Wilko

Opening hours: 8am until 5:30pm

Address: 56-72 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Castle Quarter

Opening hours: 9am until 5.30pm, individual retailers in the shopping centre may vary

Address: 100 Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Christmas
Norwich News

