When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
Christmas is fast approaching and unfortunately not all of us are quite as on top of our present shopping as others.
If you have left your festive shopping until the very last minute, here are the Christmas Eve opening hours of some of Norwich's shops.
Jarrold
Opening hours: 8:30am until 4:30pm
Address: 1-11 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JF
John Lewis
Opening hours: 9am until 5pm
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
- 2 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
- 3 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
- 4 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers
- 5 Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years
- 6 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
- 7 12 'Black Friday' arrests as Covid quietens weekend before Christmas
- 8 Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich
- 9 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
- 10 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'
Address: All Saints Green, Norwich, NR1 3LX
Primark
Opening hours: 8am until 6pm
Address: 5-9 Haymarket, Norwich, NR2 1QD
Marks & Spencer
Opening hours: 7am until 7pm
Address: Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, United Kingdom, NR2 1QR
Next Hayhill
Opening hours: 8am until 4pm
Address: 1 Hayhill, Norwich, NR2 1QX
Next Longwater
Opening hours: 8am until 4pm
Address: William Frost Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JS
Chantry Place
Opening hours: 9am until 5pm, individual retailers in the centre may have different opening hours
Address: 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
House of Fraser
Opening hours: 9am until 5pm
Address: Upper and Lower Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Zara
Opening hours: 9am until 5pm
Address: Upper Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Lisa Angel, Chantry Place
Opening hours: 9am until 5pm
Address: Lower Ground floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Lisa Angel, in the Lanes
Opening hours: 10am until 5pm
Address: 3 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL
Wilko
Opening hours: 8am until 5:30pm
Address: 56-72 St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Castle Quarter
Opening hours: 9am until 5.30pm, individual retailers in the shopping centre may vary
Address: 100 Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD