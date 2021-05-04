Odeon confirms Norwich cinema reopening date

Published: 5:00 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM May 4, 2021

Cinema giant Odeon has revealed when its IMAX cinema in Norwich will be reopening.

The 14 screen site in Norwich's Riverside Retail Park will be reopening on May 17, along with the "vast majority" of the businesses' other cinemas.

But bosses will introduce strict social distancing measures and screens will be unable to be at full capacity.

Screenings will be limited, including empty seats between groups of guests and staggered start times to reduce queues in foyers.

Customers will also be encouraged to book tickets online and order pre-packaged food and drink while cash payments will no longer be allowed.

Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the cinemas and each screen will undergo more rigorous cleaning between shows, the company added.

Cinema-goers will also have to wear a face covering although they will be allowed to remove them to eat or drink snacks and masks will not be needed when sat in Odeon’s Costa outlets.







