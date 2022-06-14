Life-sized Dino show which starred on Britain's Got Talent coming to city

Ranger Chris appeared on Britains Got Talent this year and showcases his dinosaurs all over the UK. - Credit: Dinomania

Dinosaurs which made their national debut on Britain's Got Talent have come straight from the stage to Norwich for a show of prehistoric proportions.

Dinomania rose to fame earlier this year when the team made it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent with their action-packed dinosaur show.

Now, they are planning to step forward 65 million years into modern day Norwich to teach the public all about them.

Christopher Roberts - more commonly known as 'Ranger Chris' - has been touring with his prehistoric beasts for the last seven years.

The 41-year-old said: “I’ve had a passion for dinosaurs ever since I can remember.”

His favourite dinosaur is an Allosaurus - which is very similar to the T-Rex - but much more dominant.

A failed business led Chris in the direction of trying out something he really loved and Dinomania was born.

Chris’ first addition to his pack of dinosaurs was Ronnie who is a 4ft long Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Now, just seven years on Chris has 20 dinosaurs.

As well as an interactive show, Dinomania brings a mini museum full of fossils for ticket holders to learn even more. - Credit: Dinomania

He said: “We usually try to showcase between 10 and 15 dinosaurs in each show, starting with the smallest and working our way up to the largest.”

Tickets are currently available for the show at Easton College in July. - Credit: Dinomania

Chris said: “We will be bringing along our full-sized Triceratops, which is the size of an elephant.

“Ronnie the T-rex and Nancy the Raptor will also be coming with us.”

On top of this Dinomania will be bringing and Ankylosaurus and lots of baby dinosaurs to meet the people of Norwich.

Chris added: “It is the most interactive show of its kind in the UK”

The show takes place at Easton College in NR9 on July 23 and has slots at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are available from the website.

The company keeps ticket sales small so that every person at the event is able to have an interactive experience with the dinosaurs. - Credit: Dinomania

Where else can I see dinosaurs in Norwich?

From Monday, June 20, the location of the Breakasaurus sculptures will start to be revealed on a downloadable map from the Break website or on the new GoGoDiscover app, which will launch as the large sculpture trail goes live on 27 June.

Collect dinosaurs from across the city

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is available for pre-order now, with £1 off the standard price for those ordering in advance.

With 78 stickers to collect, including 12 special shiny stickers, the sticker book features all 179 sculptures and a trail map.

Stickers will be available to buy once the book hits retailers when the trail launches on June 27 and can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers at £1 for a pack of five stickers.

You can also purchase bundles of five sticker packs online for £5.50 with postage included.

For the duration of the trail each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers -plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

Pre-orders will be distributed from June 16. For full details, head to norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.