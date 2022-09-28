Creative NR5 hub closing its doors due to cost of living

Tin House - a creative business in a city suburb will have to close its doors due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis - Credit: Tin House

Another creative business in a city suburb will have to close due to complications following the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Tin House has been a strong part of Earlham for many years but due to a direct hit to creative industries during the pandemic the much-loved creative space is having to close its doors.

Many city folk would have seen many examples of Tin House's work parading through city streets - Credit: Tin House

The NR5 business, based in Ivy Road, has been running since 1988 and has helped the wider community on many pathways into the arts during this time.

Ali Mackenzie formed Tin House as a director and artist, originally with Tim Tracey who was director and technical manager.

Ali said: “For the last few years we have been based at the Henderson Business Centre in NR5 but we have reached a point where we sadly need to close our doors.

The creative hub were renowned for creating larger than life pieces which wowed crowds throughout Norfolk - Credit: Tin House

“Having weathered Covid and the disappearance of all work we’re now being hit by the cost of living crisis and the financial difficulties that brings for so many.”

The company has been delivering community arts projects, creating atmospheric spaces through lighting and making bespoke items for various projects.

It has also regularly paraded large creations through the city centre which often includes working with people of all ages and all members of the community, which the company has been offering since 2002.

The company's pieces are seen throughout the year - not just at the Lord Mayor's Celebrations - Credit: Tin House

People in the city suburb were given the chance to learn new skills and work with the company.

And young people in the suburb have even been able to create and write their own productions with the help of Tin House.

Many young people and people from the suburb have been given opportunities to get involved - Credit: Tin House

Tin House will be leaving the Henderson Business Centre unit in mid-October and closing down its ‘messy space’ in the city, which has been the main focus of creative endeavour for both individuals and local organisations alike for many years.

Ali said: “Tin House wishes to thank all those that have been involved with us and have worked with us both in Norwich and further afield.

There were many opportunities for professional creatives to create new works too - Credit: Tin House

“We hope a slimmed down version of the company can keep on delivering workshops, continue creating and being part of the cultural fabric of Norwich.”

The company also worked further afield such as at the Time and Tide Museum Mammoth Parade in Yarmouth - Credit: Andi Sapey

Participants got to learn skills such as building, creating, drums and much more - Credit: Tin House

Young people also were given the opportunity to brush up their acting skills in the various plays and pantomimes that Tin House helped to create - Credit: Tin House

