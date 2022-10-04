Money does grow on trees for seven-year-old from Costessey

Tyler Thurston from Norwich is selling walnuts from his tree to raise money for his new bedroom. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It may sound nuts, but Tyler Thurston has found a new way to top up his pocket money - by selling walnuts which have fallen from a tree at his home.

The seven-year-old, who goes to Costessey Primary School, hit on the idea as a way to raise money to decorate his bedroom.

His dad Gary Thurston, 38, said: “We are in the process of re-decorating his bedroom and he keeps asking for certain things. And with bills to pay me and my partner Nikki said he should get a job himself in jest.

Tyler Thurston from Norwich is selling walnuts from his tree to raise money for his new bedroom with the help of his parents, Gary Thurston and Nikki Goodwin.

“Then as I was clearing walnuts he asked if he could sell them.”

The seven-year-old's business was born – selling bags of walnuts for £1, from a stall outside his home.

The lad told his dad: 'See, money does grow on trees.'

Tyler has been inspired in his business venture by his father, who is a professional gardener and owns Gary's Garden Maintenance.

Tyler Thurston is selling his walnuts for £1 a bag

The pair have grown chilli plants together before and now have a new plan to add to Tyler's stall.

Gary said: “We are currently trying to convince mummy to let us have chickens so Tyler can also sell eggs from his stall.”

He is hoping that making a little extra pocket money and being able to buy the things he wants will encourage Tyler to spend more time out of doors.

He said: “Tyler wants to be a YouTuber when he is older, so he spends a lot of time indoors – I will always support what he wants to do, but all children think they will be the next big thing.

Tyler Thurston plans on growing pumpkins to sell next year

“In reality only a handful of kids make it on YouTube.

“Getting him outside means he can learn life skills without even realising he is doing it – climb a tree, make a peg gun, ride a bike. It’s all outside.

“We want him to have all the things we didn’t have but we also want him to understand where things come from.”

Tyler is looking at adding chestnuts to his stock and will be picking some next week.

Anyone looking for a £1 bag of walnuts will find Tyler outside of school times on Stafford Avenue in Costessey.

Tyler Thurston from Costessey wants to be a YouTuber when he is older




