Family-run milkshake shop releases new summer flavours
- Credit: The Shake Pit
A new NR3 milkshake business is launching some delicious flavours to entice punters in this summer.
Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies launched The Shake Pit in 2020 having previously been a mobile business.
Their success lead them to opening their first permanent site in Sprowston Road earlier this month.
And after less than a week in situ the pair have already rolled up their sleeves and cracked on with some new flavours.
Leanne Hutchings, 32 said: “We have some new flavours of milkshakes.
"The first is Biscoffee which is Biscoff and coffee.
“To add to that we have also released a strawberry cheesecake flavour as well as Bounty and Crunchie.”
The pair will always try new flavours and release anything that they think is delicious.
Leanne said: “We also do waffles, smoothies, ice cream sundaes and have most recently released banana splits on to the menu.
“They are topped with two scoops of ice cream, toppings and sauce.”
Leanne's favourites are the Biscoffee milkshake and the banana splits.
She said: “They are just perfect for the hot weather.”