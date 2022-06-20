Family-run milkshake shop releases new summer flavours

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies, who run The Shake Pit, have moved from a trailer to a permanent spot in Norwich. Pictured: (L-R) Leanne Hutchings, Nicola Gillies, Sandra Maxwell - Credit: The Shake Pit

A new NR3 milkshake business is launching some delicious flavours to entice punters in this summer.

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies launched The Shake Pit in 2020 having previously been a mobile business.

Brand New Banana Splits at the Shake Pit are co-owner Leanne Hutchings favourite new item. - Credit: The Shake Pit

Their success lead them to opening their first permanent site in Sprowston Road earlier this month.

And after less than a week in situ the pair have already rolled up their sleeves and cracked on with some new flavours.

The Shake Pit now offers ice cream sundaes, perfect for summer. - Credit: The Shake Pit

Leanne Hutchings, 32 said: “We have some new flavours of milkshakes.

"The first is Biscoffee which is Biscoff and coffee.

“To add to that we have also released a strawberry cheesecake flavour as well as Bounty and Crunchie.”

Waffles have become a very popular indulgent treat at Norwich's The Shake Pit - Credit: The Shake Pit

The pair will always try new flavours and release anything that they think is delicious.

Leanne said: “We also do waffles, smoothies, ice cream sundaes and have most recently released banana splits on to the menu.

The newest and most popular shake to be added to the menu is the Biscoffee, which is a combination of Biscoff and coffee. - Credit: The Shake Pit

“They are topped with two scoops of ice cream, toppings and sauce.”

Leanne's favourites are the Biscoffee milkshake and the banana splits.

She said: “They are just perfect for the hot weather.”