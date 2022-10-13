City pub hands out pot noodles to help keep customers warm

A farmer donated 906kg of potatoes to the Garden House in NR2 to help feed struggling neighbours - Credit: Jonathon Childs

A pub in the Golden Triangle has started handing out pot noodles and potatoes to help people through the cost of living crisis.

It comes as the manager of the Garden House in Pembroke Road became increasingly concerned for the welfare of his regulars.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Jonathon Childs has lead the pub since 2019 and said it is the "hub of the community".

He added: "Students and sports clubs alike use our premises for charity quizzes after games as well as other gatherings and events.”

In recent weeks Jonathon has launched a scheme offering food parcels as well as opening up the doors for people to come in and get warm.

He is also handing out pot noodles, hot water bottles and travel mugs full of hot water that people can enjoy either in the pub or take away to have later.

Stars of Norfolk 2021: Judges Special Choice Awards winners Jonathon and Tanya Childs. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Submitted

He said: “It is the correct thing to do to help those who are in need in the community. Folk can take a flask of hot water home to use or they can stop here and have a hot drink with us.

“Honestly, I have been shocked by the sheer number of people asking us for help – but it is simple to me.

“If your neighbour is hungry, feed them. If they are lonely, speak to them.”

Jonathon Childs with some of the potatoes donated by Norfolk farmers to the Garden House pub in Norwich, to help feed people in need - Credit: Buxton Potato Company

Jonathon has been made emotional due to the amount of people who are needing help, he said: “Too many have needed help, no one should have to ask for help but we have helped and will help loads.

“For those who are doing OK and would like to help, we always welcome donations of ambient food, hot water bottles, gloves and scarves.”

The pub has also had help from a farmer who delivered a trailer full of potatoes which the pub has used to spread out among neighbours and charitable organisations.

Jonathon said: “I would like to thank the people and the students to help us to raise money and carry out the support we give.”

Travel mugs filled with hot water, hot water bottles and pot noodles are available from the pub for those who need them - Credit: Jonathon Childs



