Vintage furniture showroom opens in NR3
- Credit: Kerry Curl
An independent furniture and homeware business in Norwich has had its grand opening in its new larger premises.
Norfolk Retro was in its original premises in St Augustine's for less than a year but has now moved further down St Augustines into a larger shop.
Owner Laura Budds, 40, said: “I wasn’t planning to move as I loved my little shop and had been there less than a year.
“However when the opportunity to move to a bigger premises on the same street – that I love – suddenly presented itself I just had to take it.”
Laura now has more space where she can offer larger furniture pieces as well as a housing pieces large stock room.
The grand opening took place on Friday July 22 and Laura was "overwhelmed" by how many people turned up.
She said: “I was serving prosecco in vintage wine glasses – of which I had 50 – and we ran out.
“It was totally packed full of people, mostly my Instagram followers but it was really positive and people loved the space.
“I did so many sales that night with some people even purchasing the glasses they were drinking from.”
Other small businesses from St Augustines Street came along to support Laura.
Food was provided by The Hashery, flowers by Jipola and photography by Kerry Curl - all of which are based in the NR3 street.
Laura has carried out much of the renovation herself on a limited budget.
Now the inside of her shop is finished she wants to turn her attention to the outside.
She said: “We put a lot of effort into our shopfronts on St Augustines Street so I need to make sure it’s up to scratch.”
Laura will be putting up a hand-painted sign as part of her shopfront.
The retro whizz added she is really looking forward to what the new space will bring her.
She said: “On Friday when I’d put the finishing touched to the inside, I finally took a step back and realised what a gigantic step up it was.
“People used to visit my old shop as say: ‘Is this it?’ as it was so tiny but now I have a fully-fledged vintage showroom – it feels great.”