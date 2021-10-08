News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Next store applies for alcohol licence to sell seasonal gifts

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:03 AM October 8, 2021   
The Next store in Hay Hill has lodged an application for an alcohol licence with Norwich City Council. 

The Next store in Hay Hill has lodged an application for an alcohol licence with Norwich City Council. - Credit: Google Maps

A city centre Next store has applied for an alcohol licence for the sale of seasonal gifts.  

The Next store in Hay Hill has lodged an application for the licence with Norwich City Council. 

The retailer hopes to acquire a licence to provide “a range of goods and services, including the sale of alcohol (in the form of alcoholic gifts) for consumption off the premises”. 

The licensing application states: “Sales of the alcoholic gifts are primarily concentrated during seasonal events such as Christmas and Mothers and Father's Day - but will also occur at other times throughout the year as appropriate. 

“We operate a robust and well-established training policy for all our staff, which includes information in relation to age related sales stock.  

“Alcohol will never amount to more than 1pc of the entire store's stock.” 

It continues: “During the months of November and December each year there may be extended opening and licensable hours in line with other retail stores in the area.” 

Members of the public have until October 25 to comment on the application.

