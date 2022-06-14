Family business behind century-old Lanes sign revealed
- Credit: Maya Derrick/Bethan Holdridge
The Lanes are abuzz after a historic discovery has been uncovered in the heart of Norwich - anf ledt on show for the public to enjoy.
Two Walter Little and Sons signs - one metal and one painted directly onto the woodwork - were uncovered on June 9 when workers stripped back the shop front of Elm in Lower Goat Lane.
And now the Museum of Norwich has revealed some of the details of the business, saying it gives a "glimpse of the past".
Walter Little arrived in Norwich in the 1890s and opened his tailors in Colegate.
He expanded to other units in Norwich as well as Diss, Watton and Wymondham.
Walter died aged 62 in 1934 and left his empire to sons Frank, Charles and Jack who ran the business until 1965, when national chains moving to Norwich forced the brand to close.
Bethan Holdridge, assistant curator of social history at Museum of Norwich, said that although signage like this is not rare it is still an important find.
"This is every day history," she said. "We often think of history as big churches but something as beautiful as the discovery of an old sign can lead you down pathways of discovery.
Most Read
- 1 'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride
- 2 Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?
- 3 Woman sexually assaulted in city centre
- 4 WATCH: Yobs terrorise city estate smashing car windows at night
- 5 City B&M store reopens this week after expansion
- 6 Man left injured in road rage attack in Norwich
- 7 Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route
- 8 'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k
- 9 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
- 10 Plans for homes on park slammed a 'scandal' as battle heats up
"I was delighted to come across it.
"There was quite a buzz on Twitter and it's uncovered a tie with the football club as well, which is lovely."
Walter and his sons loved Norwich City and did much to support the football club.
The company slogan, Lots are dressed by Little's, was written across the top of the River End at Carrow Road.
Bethan added: "Social history is a lovely way of getting people to relate to the past, because people can connect to the likes of clothes shopping.
"It holds lots of stories and is a part of our heritage."
Elm said it had hoped to keep the sign in its place but it had to be removed as the shop front was riddled with rot.
"It's nice if you can leave signs up but you have to assess the impact that would have on the sign.
"It being left in situ could mean that it would only last another 10 years, then there's no point.
"People do like to see history peaking through from time to time," Bethan said.